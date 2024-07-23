How the play Madhurav - Boru te Blog shines the spotlight on the Marathi language

A Marathi play Madhurav - Boru te Blog was recently performed at the Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha. Hosted by Mitramandal Bengaluru, the play performed by just three actors, spanned 2000 years of Marathi history. Employing an innovative use of audio-visual elements and stage props, Madhurav was written by Samira Gujar and directed by Madhura Welanker-Satam.

A book was projected during the performance to enhance the audience’s understanding of literary history and was followed by a quiz later on. This unique approach was conceptualised by Madhura and the play’s format makes it adaptable for performances in various locations, especially smaller venues.

The play invites local writers to share their work and emphasises the journey from traditional manuscript writing to modern day blogging. Their work addresses contemporary issues of preserving cultural heritage and language in a globalised world, highlighting the importance of connecting future generations to their roots.

With a MA in Marathi and PhD in Sanskrit Bhakti Shastra, Samira aims to highlight the significance of regional languages in contemporary times. Apart from Madhura who is a full-time producer and director, Jui Bhagwat and Ashish Gade also starred in the play.

“Though Marathi is an ancient language, its schools are shutting down. If you want to make the next generation realise its importance, it has to be done in an entertaining way which will reach their heart and brain,” said Madhura, when asked about her inspiration for the play.

During a lecture, a professor’s mention of Vishwa Shastri Chitravankar, who wrote the iconic Marathi work Nibandh Mala deeply inspired Samira. This revelation spurred her interest in researching the history and biographies of authors and their works, a practice showcased in her play Matharam. Together with her friend Madhura, who holds an MA in Marathi, Samira unearthed fascinating historical insights and contributions to Marathi, inspiring them to create the play Madhurav - Boru te Blog.

Challenging task

While crafting the script, Samira had to condense extensive historical material into a cohesive and engaging narrative. She credits inputs from Madhura and her teachers’ guidance, which helped her create a script that resonates with both avid readers and general audiences.

The play acknowledges the contributions of countless writers and scholars through the years. By highlighting the richness and depth of Marathi culture, Madhurav aims to inspire audiences to preserve their linguistic and literary traditions.

Their recent performance in Bengaluru was the play’s 31st show and Samira says audiences have shared how it ignited an interest in Marathi. “Since we did quite a few shows in colleges and English medium schools, some children have begun reading Marathi books or speaking it a bit,” said Madhura.

Looking ahead

Samira and her team have plans for international tours, including potential performances in the UAE and the USA, in the hope that would spur expatriate communities to preserve Marathi language and culture.

Meanwhile, Madhura is working on an adaptation of the play, “This version of the play is fictional in parts, so we can promote it among the masses.”

“On my YouTube channel, titled ‘Incredible Marathi,’ we present 10-minute videos on books, authors, and other helpful information, dubbing it in English and Hindi, so even the next generation will understand and hopefully also bring about some change,” she adds.

Follow madhurav.official on Insta for updates on the next staging of Madhurav - Boru te Blog