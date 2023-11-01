How Prof Shulman makes elaborate Koodiyattam acts relevant in new age

November 01, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Every year in September a group of academics from overseas arrive in the village of Moozhikkulam in Ernakulam district. Though the village is famous for its Lakshmana temple, the focus of the visitors is on the nearby koothambalam or temple theatre of Nepathya Centre for Excellence in Koodiyattam. The group, led by David Shulman, an Indologist and scholar in Sanskrit, Telugu and Tamil, has been involved in studying and watching Koodiyattam, the oldest theatre form and the only surviving Sanskrit theatre.

According to Margi Madhu, director of Nepathya, Prof Shulman was instrumental in the revival of the full-length Koodiyattam plays. “For lack of patronage, Koodiyattam, over the years, had begun to be performed in a condensed format. The long Nirvahanam solo segments, the core of Koodiyattam, which tells the story in a slow and digressive fashion, was going out of vogue,” said Madhu.

This performance series has also had an impact in revival of complete performances in other parts of Kerala. To understand the significance of Prof Shulman’s contribution, one must first appreciate that it takes several days to enact a single act of a Koodiyattam play. For instance, Nepathya staged Pratimankam, Act III of Bhasa’s Pratimanatakam, recently over eight days . There was no attaprakaram or actor’s manual available for the play, and the only historical record of its performance dates to nearly 300 years. Margi Madhu decided to revive Pratimanatakam since that was a missing link in the Ramayana trilogy consisting of Sakthibhadran’s Ascharyachoodamani and Abhishekanatakam by Bhasa, one of the earliest Sanskrit playwrights who predated Kalidasa.

Prof Shulman says Pratima is his favourite play, a unique play and one of the most beautiful of all Sanskrit plays. “ I don’t know of another Sanskrit play which is concise yet retains the complexity and subtlety of the text.”

The only resource material apart from the play’s text Madhu had was a two-page kramadeepika or production manual, the document that prescribes stage organisation, costumes, artist fee etc. “Pratimankam offers several challenges compared to other plays. There are new characters not seen in other plays. So costumes had to be designed. In the Nirvahanam section for Bharata slokas were taken from Valmiki’s Ramayana, new slokas were written and episodes to be enacted in detail were chose,” says Madhu.

The play did present many surprises. The three widowed wives of Dasaratha stood out for their costumes and their veiled faces. The adaptation of three characters into a medieval Kerala setting — Sudhakara as Variar, the temple cleaner, Bhata as Koyma, the guard and Devakulika as Embran or the priest — was certainly innovative. But Madhu’s masterstroke was certainly casting the Varier and the Embran in the model of the Vidushaka or the jester.

In Koodiyattam, just as in life, the tragic and the absurd co-exist. For example one of the most poignant scenes of Pratimankam, where Bharata learns about his father Dasaratha’s death, happens at the Hall of Statues presided over by the garrulous Embran inclined to light-hearted banter. He spills the beans without knowing Bharata’s identity and the entire scene is cloaked in humour and frivolity. Earlier, the pravesaka or prelude, which sets the context for the plot immediately following Dasaratha’s death and Rama’s exile, is presented almost in a comical and folkish style with Variar and Koyma venting their frustrations and indulging in petty squabbles.

Says Prof Shulman: “The pravesaka set a comic but at the same time an emotionally complex, moving tone, which eventually comes back at the climactic moment on night seven when Bharata realises that Dasaratha is dead. In that moment, an infinite sorrow is paired with another Vidushaka-like figure. This bizarre conjunction, unlike any other in Sanskrit theatre, worked very well that night. It is as if Madhu had invented a new rasa — the tragi-comic rasa.”

Unlike in many Koodiyattam plays where the solo acts are the core, Pratimankam reserves its best for the last day of Koodiyattam where Bharata faults his mother Kaikeyi for his father’s death and his brother’s exile. The accusations by the son and the mother’s explanations are acted out deliberately slow and in such detail that the searing imprints of the raw emotions remain indelibly etched in the minds of the viewers.

Another surprising impact was Indu G’s presentation of Kaikeyi as a strong woman, instead of as a mute victim of public ire. Indu says Bhasa had left enough clues to not make her a mere subject of scorn. Though Kaikeyi has just seven choornikas or verses as her dialogues, they were open to interpretations. Indu’s Kaikeyi wonders why Dasaratha had organised Rama’s coronation in a hurry and in stealth though she had never thought of invoking her boons. The act ends with the dignified queen mother telling Bharata that she will reveal the whole story at the appropriate time.

According to Prof Shulman: “The play itself is a pratima of the story it retells. Probably all great art is one kind of pratima or another, and that means that a dimension of loss or pain, also of an empty stoniness, is present whenever one enacts or watches a play or reads a poem. One self-evident theme of Act III is precisely this — Bharata’s loneliness with the loss of his father is also ours; we cannot avoid it. That loneliness is also part of the actor’s self-awareness.”