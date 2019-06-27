Hilarity with a slice of sophistication

Comedian Anuvab Pal once bombed horribly at a show he did for a school in Indore, the name of which he remains tight-lipped about. Incidentally, Pal happened to be part of a sinister plot — along with fellow comedians Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat. The organiser of the show, who was expelled for profanity, returned to his ex-alma mater to seek revenge through foul-mouthed comedy sets. Pal has been a comedian for more than a decade and he’s talking to The Hindu about his latest project: 5 Star Comedy - A Gold Stand Up, with AGP World that will promote ‘intelligent and sophisticated humour’. “I’ll definitely be requesting Kunal Kamra. I love his comedy,” says Pal who wants to develop a roster of both Indian and international comedians. “There’s such intelligent observation laced with unnecessary bad language, but he’s also a 27-year-old who’s writing. He’s of course not going to listen to me. I’ve got to try.”

Now and then

The Bengali comic’s new stand-up series will kick off with a performance by Pal himself. He’s promised plenty of jokes about elections, politics and observations from his daily life. Earlier, the 44-year-old comedian’s sets focused on historical observations and global topics, entirely relayed in English. In order to feed the demand for Hindi humour, Pal has modified his sets. But Pal thinks things have changed a lot in the last few years. He thinks it’s regional humour that’s on the rise, instead of political comedy. Pal recalls a time he visited Gir Forest and his companions in the bus possessed a very “Gujarati trait”. “For some reason that day, the lions hadn’t come out,” he remembers. “A Gujarati guy from our bus went back to the Forest Department and asked for his money back. After negotiating with the person, he even got 25% refund!” Plus, Pal believes all jokes about India need a 2019 perspective. “I mean, a TikTok [video] is funnier than some of the stuff we write,” he laughs. “Our stuff has to be better and relevant to our time. But I don’t think any Indian comedian can compete with what’s on TikTok.” In addition to 5 Star Comedy, Pal is also excited about releasing a new late night comedy series on India Today. The show, titled Prime Time News On Fire will also feature fellow comedian Gopal Dutt and actor Kunal Roy Kapoor.

Then there’s his ambitious plan to have an Indian invasion at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August with fellow comics Aditi Mittal, Sumit Anand and Vir Das. But for now, you can catch his comedy this weekend.

5 Star Comedy - A Gold Stand Up will take place at Sofitel Mumbai, BKC on Saturday, June 29 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; see bookmyshow.com for details.