Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq to be staged in the city

April 01, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

Director S Surendranath says the concept of this play will always be relevant

Shilpa Anandraj

Theatre director Surendranath | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

S Surendranath is known to always swim against the tide. He is one of those theatre personalities who has not given up on the stage and you will always find him directing or writing plays or helming interesting theatre projects for children and adults alike. The director, who also writes for films, will present Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq, which is also directed by him. The play, in Kannada, will be staged by Bhoomija.

Ask why Tughlaq, as the play has been staged so many times and he responds with: “Why not? Theatre should live today. It cannot be set in the past and so Tughlaq, which was written years ago by Girish Karnad, will have some of my perspectives and my direction too. The play has been built around my experiences with a few changes, not in its concept or dialogues, but rather a presence of my perspective.”

The production is designed by eminent director MS Sathyu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Surendranath adds: “ Tughlaq is one of the greatest plays in Indian theatre. It revolves around an eccentric ruler in Indian history and the events of that time; it can never be irrelevant. The conflict between politics and religion has always been there.”

“This directorial is an attempt to present its concept in contemporary times, both inwardly and externally. Inwardly by examining Tughlaq’s personal turmoil, and his relationships, externally by bringing up contemporary events. It is an attempt to see Tughlaq as a common man rather than a king, thereby understanding the present in both general and political contexts.”

The production is designed by MS Sathyu and features actors from theatre, TV and the film industry. The play is being staged as part of Bhoomija’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Venue is Ranga Shankara, April 4 and 6, 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at ₹250, will be available at Ranga Shankara and BookMyShow.

