Gajraj Rao: ‘Kannada cinema has entered the major league’

Think Gajraj Rao and you instantly think Badhai Ho and smile. Gajraj captured our hearts with his portrayal of a shy, middle-aged man. Gajraj, who started with a tiny role in Shekhar Kapur‘s Bandit Queen, has slowly and steadily built his portfolio. He has acted in critically acclaimed films including Dil Se, Talvar, Blackmail and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His latest film with Karthik Aryan, Satyaprem ki Katha, is running in theatres.

The actor will now be seen in the Kannada version of the teleplay, Gunehgaar. A psychological thriller, the play is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is a part of the South Special bouquet by Zee Theatre.

Gajraj speaks to us over the phone from Mumbai, about the play, movies and more.

Excerpts:

What is your role in Gunehgaar?

I play a man named Bansal. It is the story of one night, about three lives, whose part and present are intertwined. I am from theatre and miss it as I have not been able to go back to the stage after I moved to Mumbai. While I lived in Delhi, I was an active member of a theatre group called Act One. Ashish Vidhyarthi, Manoj Bajpayee and I created this group and we staged many plays. When Akarsh told me about this teleplay, I shut my eyes and agreed. I was excited as the Khurana family has been in theatre for decades. Akarsh, his father Akash Khurana, his wife and brother — are all involved in theatre. Akarsh has written the play in an intriguing manner.

Do you feel teleplays will take away the intimacy between the actors and the audience? How different is it when there is no audience forming the fourth wall?

One may think it is not performed on a stage, hence cannot be called theatre or a play. This teleplay has all the elements of theatre. I am working with two brilliant actors — Shweta Basu Prasad and Sumeet Vyas. No performing art form can die. When cinema came 100 years ago, people must have thought it was the end of theatre. That did not happen. In fact, theatre has only evolved over time and today incorporates technology. It never died, never will. When you see a business entity like the Ambanis dedicate a space specifically for theatre in their cultural centre, is in itself a sign that theatre is thriving and has an audience.

I believe teleplays are a blessing for people living in remote areas, with no access to theatre as it will reach their home and compliment the growth of theatre.

Gunehgaar will now be dubbed in Kannada?

Yes, in Kannada and many other regional languages too. I applaud this initiative, because this way a work of art will reach every nook and corner of the country.

What is that one major evolution you see in yourself as an actor in your journey from ‘Bandit Queen’ to ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’?

The start has to always be small. Jackie Shroff began his career as Shakti Kapoor’s henchman. Even Mr. Bachchan had a small role in his first film, Reshma Aur Shera. It is never the screentime that matters, but the impact the role has on the audience. The one thing I made sure of was to choose roles that had something important to convey. I was also conscious of the journey of a director and his body of work. I consider myself fortunate to have worked with auteurs such as Shekar Kapoor, Mani Ratnamji, and Vishal Bharadwaj. Be it Talvar’s Dhaniram or Black Friday’s Dawood Phanse, the roles were small but left an impact on the audience. Badhai Ho gave me a big push and I feel blessed to be so loved by the audience.

Could you share your thoughts about Kannada theatre and the art scene?

The cultural canvas of our country is amazing. Every state has its signature form of art and culture, specific to its region. I visit Bengaluru and Ranga Shakara often. What a space! It not only nurtures theatre and local art but also local cuisine. It is designed so thoughtfully and its ambience is so apt for theatre and culture. We need more such places where theatre can thrive.

What is your opinion on regional content?

I am a huge fan of Danish Sait’s Humble Politician Nograj. It is a brilliant satire! I watched it so many times. What can I say about Kantara? The film leaves you spellbound! It is a Jor ka jhatka dheere se lage type film. Kannada cinema has entered the major league. Commercially too, it rocks, and KGF is an example of that. The technique and detailing with which KGF is made reminded me of Gladiator.

I look forward to working in Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam films.

Would you say we have broken away from the stereotypical ideas of what a hero should look like and formulaic stories?

Absolutely. Times have changed. The walls between the industries have been broken. This is a great time for an actor. Today there is no star, hero or heroine. Every one is an actor/artiste. This is proved by the success of actors such as Ayushman Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Karthik Aryan, Rajkumar Rao. They are our boys-next-door. No longer will a sculpted body and formula work.

Even the wall between and actor and his audience is gone. Today, stars are comfortable interacting with their fans during shoots or through social media. Earlier actors always were a mystery. As a child I went to watch the shooting of The Burning Train and we could not even see the shadows of the stars. Stars today belong to the people.

Take Kajol in Lust Stories. Twenty years ago it would have been unheard of for a mainstream heroine to take on such a risky role. Today she is no longer ‘Kajol’ but an artiste, who is exploring new roles and platforms. Thanks to the changing times, and the acceptance of the audience, an actor like me can get a space in the same frame as Madhuri Dixitji.

Could you talk about your latest film, ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’?

I enjoyed acting in it and also went to watch the audience reactions in theatres. The film, which also stars Karthik, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel and Kiara has a twist and a message. Karthik has done a brilliant job. It is a film that the entire family can watch together.

Any advise for budding writers, actors and directors?

There are plenty of avenues. Today, the struggle is not as intense as in the past. If you do not get a chance in a film, you can try series for streaming platforms. If that does not work, create podcasts or shorts and post on social media. Talent will never go unnoticed as every platform helps pave the way ahead.

Gunehgaar will be streamed on July 16 on Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2h Rangmanch Active