‘Gajam’, a play for children on human-animal conflict, to be screened in the city

The play was conceptualised by founders of Rasa Theatre Collective, Rahul Thomas and Sidharth Varma

What is our connection with animals? How and when did the human-animal conflict begin? Are animals straying into human territory or are we encroaching into their space? Gajam, a play for children, produced by Rasa Theatre Collective, dwells on the dynamics between humans and animals.

The digital play, which was screened at the ThinkArts International Festival For Young Audiences, 2021, will be screened for the first time in the city on June 19.

Aimed at children over six years of age, the play explores the ideas of co-existence, inclusion and compassion while addressing the human-animal conflicts that have been on the rise in Kerala.

Theatre makers and founders of Rasa, Sidharth Varma and Rahul Thomas conceptualised the play in a way that would encourage children to ask questions. The screening is open to parents and caregivers as well. It will be followed by a Q and A session about the making of the play and an interactive workshop.

Gajam will be screened on June 19, at 4pm at One Little Earth, Tripunithura. For registration, call 9072327121