Freedom under siege

When scholar and rationalist M.M.Kalburgi was murdered in Karnataka in 2015, it was yet another attempt by fundamentalist organisations to silence progressive thinkers. The assassination was the trigger for K.R. Meera to write her short story, Bhagawante Maranam. The story is about an outfit, led by Mallappa, that wants to kill Prof Bhagawan, a thinker and scholar who exhorts the youth to think above and beyond caste and religion. The play follows the thought process of the extremists and what happens when one has a change of heart.

The story is being given a theatrical adaptation by Kanal Samskarika Vedi. Titled Veendum Bhagawante Maranam, it will be staged on July 13 and 14 in the city.

Hazim Amaravila, director of the play, says that the play is not a book-to-stage adaptation. “We have given a new approach to Meera’s story. The treatment is different and there will be a few surprises for the viewers. We decided to stage the play because the subject is relevant now, especially with attacks and threats faced by progressive minds,” Hazim adds.

This is the fifth major production of the troupe, after Chimera, Swarnasimhasanam, Kimartham Draupadi and Keni, which has completed 10 years. Among the nine plays chosen by the Central Government for staging outside India, Kimartham Draupadi is the only play from South India, Hazim adds.

Veendum Bhagawante Maranam will be staged at Ganesham, Thycaud, at 6.45 pm. Among the artistes are Kannan Nair, Santhosh Venjaramoodu, Arun Nair and Premjith.

For tickets, contact 9961324440, 9895577389.