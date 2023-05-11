ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth Wall to stage debut play, ‘Skewed’ on May 12

May 11, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Skewed, to be staged this weekend, looks at a mysterious death and its effect on the people associated with it

Shilpa Anandraj

Stills from the play | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fourth Wall Theatre, a theatre group in Bengaluru formed in February 2022, will stage its debut play, Skewed directed by Mahesh SP . The play is written by the founder of Fourth Wall, Vilok V Kowsik with Mahesh SP, Arvindh S Kumar and Gayathri Narayan. It has music by Abhimanyu Bhupathi.

The play, in English and Kannada, is about an author who finds her husband dead in her home under mysterious circumstances. “While the mystery is being unravelled, every person associated with the writer gets questioned, leading to questions about society,” says Mahesh.

Skewed also talks about the effect of a murder on the people directly or indirectly associated with it, says Mahesh. “When Vilok approached me to direct this play, I felt it read like a regular crime story. We worked on it to bring in theatrical elements and make it issue-based.”

Mahesh works as a dialogue/screenplay writer and assistant director in the Kannada film industry and has acted in the Kannada movie, Last Bus. “Cinema is my bread and butter,” says Mahesh, who has also worked with amateur theatre groups including Prayogaranga, Drishya and Ranga Shankara.

Mahesh says he is thrilled that theatre is thriving. “Theatre is an intimate experience between actors and the audience, with each feeding off the energy of the other.”

‘Skewed’will be staged on May 12 at Ranga Shankara at 7.30pm. Tickets on BookMyShow and the venue.

