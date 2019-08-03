Four in shortlist for The Hindu award

Four playwrights — Ajay Krishnan, V Balakrishnan, Deepika Arwind and Deepro Roy — have been shortlisted for their entries submitted for The Hindu Playwright Award 2019.

The award, instituted in 2008, carries a citation and prize of ₹2 lakh for the best original, unpublished and unperformed play script in English.

The four plays, Gajram the Great (Ajay Krishnan), Sordid (V Balakrishnan), Phantasmagoria (Deepika Arwind) and Azad Theatre (Deepro Roy), were chosen by a panel of three independent judges from a list of 82 entries. The judges had initially created a longlist of six plays and these four were selected. The other two are Age of Offence by Chanakya Vyas and Sorcerer’s Play by Vithal Rajan.

In Sordid, Balakrishnan who helms Chennai-based Theatre Nisha, attempts to tell the story of a family knit together with the scorching thread of drought; a man marries again and again, not for love or lust, but for the sake water.

Roy’s Azad Theatre is a “close examination of the personal and artistic choices that enable two distinct schools of theatre-making and the inevitable consequences.”

Ajay’s Gajram the Great is a dark comedy about Gajram, a king, who is terrified of losing his throne and comes up with harebrained ideas to cling to power. “The play was a response to the way power is getting increasingly centralised in India and the world,” he says.

Bengaluru-based Deepika’s Phantasmagoria, “a formal play with a bit of magic realism” is set at the dangerous intersection of politics, media and fear, with two smart women leaders on opposite sides of the ideological fence confronting each other and themselves.”

The winner will be announced on August 14, at the launch party of the 15th edition of The Hindu Theatre Fest in Chennai.