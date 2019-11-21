Focus on Tamil theatre

With love from Kovai

Kovai KRS

He has produced, directed, written and acted as the hero in a number of plays. Based in Coimbatore, Krishnan is better known as Kovai KRS among theatre audiences. In the circuit for more than five decades, this multi-faced personality took the plunge driven by passion.

“My career began with a private concern and later on I started my own catering service contract for marriages,” says the 79-year old veteran. “As I wanted to act I started my own troupe and a couple of my friends — Ranganathan and Srinivasan — came on board. What could be the name? We combined the first letter of our names and Kovai KRS Troupe was born,” he recollects. Their first play was “Vanavil,” staged in Coimbatore on March 10, 1967.

“Nammaathu Kalyanam” on the lines of Savi’s classic “Washingtonil Thirumanam” followed.

The troupe has staged 55 plays, the script for 30 of which Krishnan wrote. Kovai Anuradha was introduced by Krishnan. “Kovai Sarala was performing in my troupe for seven years. She was such a wonderful artiste and when director Bhagyaraj wanted to introduce her in films I was very happy for her. After she became famous I called her and felicitated her with a ponnadai,” says Krishnan.

I Krishnan is proud of the fact that for nearly 62 years he has acted in plays as hero, has produced, directed and also written most of them — a feat that won him the Kalaimamani Award from the Tamil Nadu Government. What, however, saddens Krishnan is the fact that theatre artistes outside Chennai do not get enough opportunities. “We work with the same dedication but our efforts are not recognised,” says Krishnan, who feels the city should give them opportunities to stage plays at least once or twice in a year. “After all, we do theatre only to entertain people, whose applause is our reward. It is well-known that there is little money in theatre,” he says. Krishnan’s aim is to participate in Kartik Fine Arts summer drama festival 2020 and win an award. “That’s how I’d like to celebrate my 80th birthday,” he signs off.

Kalaivani Productions

Poovaimani

Poovaimani, winner of several awards is getting ready with a thriller. He has authored 10 plays, mostly family-oriented. Four of them were for his troupe. For Poovaimani, the winning streak started with his first play, “Sabaiyile Mounam” (1985), which was staged 125 times. ‘Uravodu Vilaiyadu’ staged in 2017 won Kalaivani Productions nine awards — for best play, best story, and best dialogue. “Karpoora Bommai Ondru” was a success too. ‘Vilaiyattu Bommaigal’ was about the current issue of sculpture smuggling. ‘Thiruvadi Saranam,’ his latest on corporate games, won him many laurels and awards. The team includes TV stars Gowthami and Girish and Ambi Ragavan.

Koothapiran Navabharath Theatres

Rathnam Koothapiran

“Seethapathi” is the next production of Rathnam Koothapiran, son of veteran Koothapiran.

The story is about the deep love between a man and wife after marriage. The troupe’s Pattambi has been a success, staged at several sabhas. “My father worshipped theatre and I have imbibed the spirit,” says Rathnam, who has produced winners such as ‘Soppana Kuzhandhai,’ ‘Kaleeswara Bhavanam’ and ‘Sadhuranga Paravai.’ “I fix the title and work the story around it,” says Rathnam. Pattambi was drawn from Marina’s ‘Oor Vambu,’ in which Koothapiran played that role. Rathnam’s play, however, was a thriller. In the play, “Unnal Mudiyum Thatha,” three generations — Koothapiran, Rathnam and son Vignesh — acted. About the success in running the troupe, Rathnam says: “Team spirit is our strength and all the plays convey a good message.”