This weekend, one of Jandhyala’s best writings is being staged in Telugu asMiddle Class Melodies, directed by Rohith Raj Akula of Dharmi Theatre Academy. Set against the backdrop of familial dynamics and financial aspirations, it is based on Jandhyala’s play Madhya Taragati Mandahaasam written in the 80s. The play explores the antics of three ambitious sons-in-law vying for the provident fund of their retired father-in-law. Interestingly Rohith, who had acted in the play while pursuing his post graduation in Theatre Arts from Osmania University, says, “A blend of sharp wit and relatable humour capturing the essence of middle-class aspirations and greed makes this a delightful watch. This college production directed by Ram Mohan Holagundi in 2017 is now being staged at Nishumbita School of Drama run by him.”

Evoking humour

The story revolves around a couple— a retired government employee Nataraj, and his wife Parvathy, who are tenants in a house owned by Bhairav Murthy, a foodie who constantly interferes in their lives. While the couple eagerly awaits Nataraj’s Provident Fund settlement , their hopes are dashed when they get a postcard informing them about the arrival of their three sons-in-law. They have set their eyes on the settlement amount. “Scenes turn hilarious when the sons-in-law with quirky characteristics visit the in-laws and also meet Bhairav Murthy. Their dialogues and body language evoke humour,” says Rohith.

Comic timing

Considered a master of comedies, Jandhyala’s writing style was unparalleled in Telugu cinema. “Telugu audiences do not know much about Jandhyala as a playwright who has written some amazing plays. I was instantly attracted to this natakam when I found this in the Nizam College library; of the navarasas portraying humour (hasya rasam) is challenging. The spontaneity, body language, and facial expressions have to sync perfectly to elicit laughter.”

Thanks to the rehearsals at Lalitha Kala Thoranam in Nampally for the past 27 days, the open-air auditorium reverberates with laughter in the evenings. “It’s not easy to bring Jandhyala’s humour onto the stage. The dialogues may seem simple, but enacting them is time-consuming. The actors have to adapt, create body language, and express themselves through gestures and facial expressions,” he says, adding, “The artistes have a lot of fun during this creative process. The production also includes parts of 12 songs , small tracks from movies will be played. The team had a tough time controlling their laughter; I hope the audience will also enjoy this hilarious ride.”

Dharmi Theatre Academy will stage Middle Class Melodies at Nishumbita School of Drama in Begumpet, on June 29; Tickets: ₹ 100 on bookmyshow.com

