Drama troupe raises the bar

The Stage Creations team, family they call it, keeps trying new tricks to beat the lockdown. One of the first to upload a skit on digital platform, the resourceful group, guided by Kathadi Ramamurthi, has stitched up a play involving actors located at different places. Together they seamlessly push the drama forward.

Naanu has written the script of ‘Ennatha Solla?’ A typical Tamil phrase that aptly conveys disapproval and helplessness and much more through inflections. (Would it roughly translate as ‘Less said the better') The young daughter-in-law, hemmed in on all sides by demanding family members, repeats this.

Hats off to the team for bringing to the digital screen, a full-fledged play with five characters. Initially dismayed by the challenges the script would pose while dramatising it, the team eventually decided to take the plunge. It involved cut dialogue, suitable reactions and body language and the actor self-shooting. Kathadi Ramamurthi, who also plays the father-in-law, had no hesitation in giving the green signal to an enthusiastic crew.

The script was forwarded to the Stage Creations family. Naanu sent a detailed note regarding the expressions, the spot they had to take, posture, etc. and dress code to each actor. They have risen to the occasion with perfect expressions and gestures.

Next came the most difficult part... editing... because it called for trimming and cut-paste-mix-match manoeuvre. This pretty complex task fell on the shoulders of young Kaushik Venkatesan, musician-editor-mixer. With the limited resources available in the situation, he delivered the goods. Vignesh was assisted by Sivakamy and Nandini. The former also did the title card animation, a neat job, which sets the tone for this engaging video. On the whole, the team succeeds in creating the atmosphere of a single location, while watching the act.

The cast is Kathadi Ramamurthy, Lavanya Venugopal, Geetha Narayanan, Srinivasan and Bala Maheswar

Link to the video: https://youtu.be/QhfDASIFDa0