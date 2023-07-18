‘Dark People’ play preview: When a clowning group devises a play about honour killing

July 18, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

Members of Bhandutva, a Bengaluru-based theatre group, are into therapeutic clowning. They are known for their heartwarming performances that bring comfort and joy to patients battling chronic diseases, hospital staff, and children in orphanages. When the arts management collective, Chennai Art Theatre, invited them to perform in April, they devised a play about a subject far from clowning: honour killing.

Dark People sheds light on the suppressed love stories from South India, where caste and honour constrain relationships. Based on six true stories, the play challenges societal norms, making the audience uncomfortable and prompting reflection. It exposes the paradox of the public intimacy taboo while other transgressions are normalised. Through its narrative, the play urges us to reevaluate acceptance, compassion, and the need for change.

Why did a clowning group choose a subject this serious? Pritesh Bhandary, a co-founder of the group and the director of Dark People, says clowning helped them in the play. “People don’t get that clowning isn’t just about being funny. A clown is someone who is deeply connected to their emotions. They can be sad or angry. They stay true to their feelings. A clown doesn’t hold back their emotions; they let them out.”

This understanding is what they are trying to convey, Bhandary says. “There’s an aspect of clowning in violence too, which many people fail to comprehend. We have incorporated this aspect into our training and actions.”

In the play, Bhandutva strives to create a thought-provoking experience for the audience by presenting true stories. Through careful choreography and the incorporation of specific elements, they aim to make the violence depicted on stage feel real, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. The overarching objective is to shed light on the grim reality of honour killings, inviting a strong emotional response.

One of the narratives portrayed in the play revolves around a queer couple victimised by their families. Addressing the societal unease surrounding queer relationships, Pritesh chose to depict their intimacy on stage to challenge prevailing preconceptions and further contribute to the discomfort experienced by the audience. Through this discomfort, Bhandutva hopes to emphasise the need for greater openness and acceptance in society.

Due to the sensitive and intense nature of the play, it is not for ages below 15.

Siddarth Khanted, one of the founding members of Bhandutva, portrays a queer person in the play. “We wanted to avoid the cliches and stereotypes associated with the portrayal of queer people in popular media. So, we did a bit of research and preparation. I read stories, spoke to people from the queer community, and I learnt that the love a queer man or woman has towards a person of the same sex isn’t very different from what I feel for a member of the opposite sex.”

This universal nature of love is what Dark People tries to convey through its satire, which, according to its director, is funny yet potentially unsettling in its last 15 minutes.

Dark People will be staged at Lahe Lahe on July 22 and 23 and at Ranga Shankara on August 11. Tickets at townscript.com and bookmyshow.com