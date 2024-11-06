We are issuing more advisories than launching play trailers, says Sandeep Tadi. The Hyderabad-based theatre director refers to the new play Killer Joe by Tracy Letss, which has ‘strictly for 18+’, ‘‘Not for the Weak Hearted’ and “Sex, nudity, drugs, profanity and violence” as its warnings. To be staged this weekend in Hyderabad, Killer Joe, a collaboration between Storyboard Productions and Preksha Theatre Company (PTC) is a ‘horrifying crime drama presenting a proctologist’s view of the American family and has an extremely perverse ending’. Producer Preksha has wanted to present the play ever since she got the rights to the play, almost six years ago.

Twists and turns

The 105-minute-long (with a break) debut play by award-winning playwright Tracy Letts narrates the story of Chris, a young drug dealer in desperate need of cash. He and his father Ansel plan to murder Chris’ mother for her insurance policy. The duo hire part-time hitman Joe Cooper, but complications arise when Joe insists on being paid in advance. “As the two men obviously can’t pay him before they receive the insurance policy money, Joe asks for a particular retainer till he gets paid which causes things spiral out of control; all this leads to an explosive finale with twists and turns,” says Sandeep, co-founder of Storyboard Productions.

Simulated scenes

Scenes with abuse, violence and nudity on stage are simulated and have been carefully handled, says Sandeep. “One can play with camera angles in movies but it is a challenge to do it on stage,” he admits. With ‘impactful action scenes’, the artistes — Yash Puri, Kajol Dubey, Abhinav Rastogi, Arushi Aggarwal and Jonas David — playing five characters have been preparing for three months now.

The director’s challenge was to ensure the ‘disturbing scenes’ do not appear as the main story or look forced or out of context. “We want the audience to focus on its story, characters and screenplay; the dark scenes are only part of the story and do not carry forward the narrative.”

With three days to go for the play’s staging, Sandeep is a bundle of nerves. “No one has ever experimented with something like this in Hyderabad’s theater circuit. We are anxious to see the audience’s reaction. It is tough for actors too but that’s part of the challenge which will make them grow as actors and prepare them for any role.”

Storyboard Productions and Preksha Theatre Company (PTC) present Killer Joe by Tracy Letss at Rangbhoomi Spaces, Serilingampalle on November 8, 9, 10 at 7 30 pm. Tickets on bookmyshow.com