Daily Quiz | On theatres

Sindhu Nagaraj June 30, 2022 12:01 IST

On June 29, 1613, the Globe Theatre was destroyed by fire during a performance of Henry VIII. A quiz on theatre from across the world

Daily Quiz | On theatres On June 29, 1613, the Globe Theatre was destroyed by fire during a performance of Henry VIII. A quiz on theatre from across the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On theatres 1/7 1. The three most acclaimed Greek playwrights, who often explored themes of tragedy, have contributed immensely to the field of world literature through works like Antigone, The Oresteia trilogy, and The Trojan Women, among others. Name the playwrights. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Aeschylus, Sophocles, Euripides I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This play, a two-act tragedy, is set in 1940s New York and tells the story of a travelling salesman who is disappointed with his life. It won the 1949 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. What is the name of the play, and who wrote it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Death of a Salesmanby Arthur Miller I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Hayavadana is a play by Indian playwright Girish Karnad. In which language was it originally written? It is based on two different books. Name them. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kathasaritsagara and The Transposed Heads; Kannada I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Doctor Faustus is an Elizabethan tragedy by Christopher Marlowe. One of the characters in the play is one of the various figures in Roman folklore associated with the planet Venus. Subsequently, the name of the entity was absorbed into Christianity as a name for the devil. Which is the character being referred to here? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lucifer I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. These three Indian films have been adapted from William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Othello, and Hamlet. The director, who has directed all three films also has films like The Blue Umbrella and Makdee to his credit. Which are the three films? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Maqbool, Omkara, Haider I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This is known as the National Theatre of Ireland. It served as a nursery for many Irish playwrights, including William Butler Yeats, Lady Gregory and Seán O’Casey. Which is the theatre? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Abbey Theatre I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. West Side Story is a play by Jerome Robbins. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, the story is set in the mid-1950s on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City. In 2021, it was adapted into a film of the same name, directed by Steven Spielberg. What type of play is West Side Story? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Musical I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On theatres YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



