Chennai | Catch Aladdin live as Union Christian School brings the magic to Museum Theatre

One classic Disney story that we seem to have enjoyed in almost every form — right from comics, books, cartoons, live action movies, theatre productions, to even video games, is the magical story of Aladdin. The tale of a simple thief who turns his fortunes and woos princess Jasmine is one we all know and love.

Witness the same magic, live on stage with a musical production put up by the children of Union Christian Public School and the Union Christian Matriculation Higher Secondary School, under the direction of Chennai-based director and actor Michael Muthu. “We decided on Aladdin because the kids liked it, and started rehearsals a few months ago. This is a large production with over 100 people involved, including all the actors singers and crew,” says Michael.

The biggest challenge, he says, was that everyone involved was new to the process, given how it was the first time for many cast members on stage as well as for the teachers who are a part of the crew.

The crew was divided into 21 different departments like sets, lights, props, music, costume, projections, and more to make it easier to manage the production without being overwhelmed. “I consider this one of the most difficult plays I have ever directed because of the technical aspects as well . I had to make a genie go into a lamp, and there were a lot of special effects too,” he says. Will we get to see an actual magical carpet flying on stage? Only time will tell.

For this journey through Arabian Nights, Michael collaborated with choir master, Ebenezer Arunkumar for the Disney melodies and dance mentor John Britto for the choreography . “The dances, singers, and actors all rehearsed separately initially. Two weeks ago, we started putting them all together and the production has come together with all these elements ,” says Michael. “We would attack the character right away and try to develop and make sure the actor will provide what the character demands.”

The play is set in nine different locations and has multiple elements on set that move in and out during the play. “I have a big backstage, and we all have to work like a well-oiled machine for the production to run smoothly,” he says.

“I consider the arts to be kind of a barometer of the state of society, because only if a society is progressive and doing well, do they indulge in the arts. It plays a huge role in determining the status of a community, but it also helps students gain confidence and learn new skills,” concludes Michael.

Aladdin will be performed live at The Museum Theatre, Egmore on October 26, 27 and 28 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting ₹300. Contact 9789291513 / 9789291683 for more details.

