ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad| Cancer fundraiser by Venus theatre group to feature two plays

Published - August 16, 2024 02:45 pm IST

With diverse storylines, ‘Ande ka Chilka’ and ‘Illhaam’ promise to entertain and make the audience reflect

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy

A scene from ‘Ande ka Chilka’ | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Venus Theatre group from Mumbai is in Hyderabad to stage two Hindi plays, Ande ka Chilka and Illhaam. A cancer fundraiser by Meera Charitable Trust, the plays already had two shows on August 15 and will be staged at Rangbhoomi by SnehaArts in Sainikpuri and Bhaskara Auditorium by the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Different genres

actors during rehearsals | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Venus’ co-founder Hemendra Singh Rajawat who plays a lead actor in Ande Ka Chilka says the plays have diverse storylines and their message is to entertain and reflect.

Written by Mohan Rakesh and directed by Shaunak Date, Ande Ka… a heart-warming comedy depicts the story of a family with complexities but its members share an endearing bond. The young members of the family have some secrets hidden from their parents and when secrets tumble out due to a mix-up, scenes evoke humour through a situational comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illham, meaning ‘enlightenment’ in Hindi and directed by Hemendra, is a theatrical drama with some humour. “The narrative highlights a person’s journey, his constant struggle between discovering who he is and what society thinks of him,” says Hemendra. The play promises to provide a thought-provoking experience for the audience reflecting on the core of reality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A scene from ‘Ande ka Chilka’ | Photo Credit: special arrangement

This is the theatre group’s first show in Hyderabad; This six-month-old theatre group from Mumbai has done eight productions till now and have recently started their short-film production too

Cancer fundraisers Ande ka Chilka and Illhaam are to be staged at Rangbhoomi by SnehaArts in Sainikpuri and Bhaskara Auditorium on August 17 and August 18; Tickets: ₹250 on bookmyshow

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US