Broacha in Bengaluru: India’s original funnyman on comedy and change

February 07, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

It is no surprise that a conversation with Cyrus Broacha begins, ends and is peppered with jokes. And this characteristic wit and banter is exactly what Bengalureans can expect from the comedian’s upcoming show in the city on February 8.

The Cyrus Broacha Unlimited, presented by Raell Padamsee’s ACE at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, is premiering for the first time in Bengaluru this month. The hour-long show promises more than just a standup segment with interactive quizzes, talent rounds, games, and more.

“Our genre is nonsense, there’s no point changing that,” says Broacha, expressing how just standup for an hour bores him. “I don’t even know if I have enough material anymore. I like to keep it light and interactive, mix standup with observations and get the audience to participate so that my old legs can rest from time to time.”

With his long-held association with comedy going back to the ‘90s, it is safe to call Broacha one of the original funnymen of India. Far from being ousted by fresh blood, Broacha continues to tickle the funny bone, and is witness to many a change in the developing comedy scene. One being audience involvement. “Back when I started, you had to pull people on stage. Now they are more confident and fun. So why let them just sit around when they can take part and vent about Bengaluru’s traffic, the economy or layoffs?”

This, of course, isn’t the only change he has witnessed. In the recent past, comedians have had to be doubly careful about their content, lest they invite trolls, flak or legal suits. And these developments are not without a political undercurrent.

Ask any millennial and they would remember Broacha and his MTV Bakra days with fondness. Such is the legacy of the show that the comedian is still asked about bringing it back. For the 51-year-old, the answer is no unless great ideas prompt it. “We’ve done so much with it, it is out of our systems.”

Alcohol and late nights no longer interest Broacha, who now is a “recluse” and “hermit”.

“I hate to bore you but this is how old age changes you,” adds Broacha, whose sense of humour is still intact. “Why don’t we have morning or brunch standups? Around 11am or 12pm.”

Until he figures a way to make this happen, there is a busy year ahead with the Cyrus Broacha Unlimited show, his podcast Cyrus Says, and even a web series yet to be picked up.

Raell Padamsee’s ACE’s Cyrus Broacha Unlimited will take place at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com.

