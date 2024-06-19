GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Durga Venkatesan’s ‘Touchy Topic’ tackles sexual harassment through non-verbal art

In Touchy Topic, Durga Venkatesan stands still for 60 minutes, inviting the audience to mark her with fingerprints, creating a powerful dialogue on sexual harassment

Published - June 19, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Praveen Sudevan
Durga Venkatesan in Touchy Topic

Durga Venkatesan in Touchy Topic | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Touchy Topic, an artistically innovative and emotionally evocative performance, Durga Venkatesan explores the pervasive issue of sexual harassment through a non-verbal medium. This performance dissolves traditional theatrical boundaries by immersing spectators in an active role.

In Touchy Topic, Durga stands motionless for a full 60 minutes, allowing the audience to interact with her in a profoundly personal way. Participants are invited to approach the artist and use white paint to leave a fingerprint on any part of her body where they have been touched inappropriately. This silent exchange, she explains, transforms the audience from mere spectators into “spect-actors,” individuals who actively shape the performance with their personal stories and emotions.

The idea grew out of a 10-day workshop she attended in Mumbai focused on creating solo performances inspired by personal experiences. “It sparked a desire in me to explore the issue of inappropriate touching, something I’ve unfortunately faced living in Delhi. Safety, or the lack thereof, is constantly drilled into us,” Durga recounts, talking over the phone from Bengaluru. .

“The reason I chose a non-verbal approach for this piece is that, as many of us know, talking about inappropriate touching and sexual harassment can be incredibly difficult,” Durga explains, “We might lack confidence or simply not feel safe enough to speak up. Just like me, many people struggle to articulate these experiences. That’s where creativity comes in.”

Durga Venkatesan in Touchy Topic

Durga Venkatesan in Touchy Topic | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“This performance is deeply personal for me,” Venkatesan shares. “It stems from a long history of inappropriate touching that began as early as when I was five years old. This performance is my way of creating a space for others to express themselves, perhaps for the first time.”

The performance is not only about the artist’s experience but also serves as a profound moment for the audience. “For survivors, it can be a step towards acknowledging and accepting their experiences,” she says, “For others who haven’t faced inappropriate touching or harassment, the sheer number of participants can be a revelation, creating awareness and empathy. Witnessing the silent stories can catalyse both anger and a desire to make a change.”

Durga’s work is about bravery and vulnerability. Her personal journey and the performance’s evolution are deeply intertwined. “Initially, I had the same anxieties anyone would – standing completely still while absorbing people’s raw emotions,” she admits. “But something shifted within me after the first show. Witnessing so many expressions and stories lifted a weight off my shoulders. It wasn’t just about them; it was about me, too. A sense of belonging bloomed in that room, surrounded by people who understood. We weren’t just creating a safe space but a brave space.”

The piece premiered at Prithvi House in Mumbai and was recently performed again at Lahe Lahe in Bengaluru. Venkatesan’s previous shows elicited diverse reactions, with the atmosphere in each city distinctly shaping the performance. “In Bombay, the energy was high, with around 50 people in attendance. Many people participated, leaving their fingerprints. In contrast, the atmosphere in Bangalore was much calmer. People seemed deeply introspective, piecing together stories behind the fingerprints in the quiet, darkened space.”

According to the artist, Touchy Topic is not about finding a single outcome but rather about providing a space for exploration and personal journeys. “Some might find it cathartic, releasing pent-up emotions. Others might feel anger bubble up to the surface. Still others might simply need quiet reflection.”

Touchy Topic will be performed on June 23 at Shoonya Centre for Somatic Arts and Practices, Lal Bagh Road. Tickets are available on insider.in.

