Bengaluru play ‘The Earthquake’ explores loneliness through unspoken words

Last Page Collective’s upcoming production, The Earthquake, promises a poignant exploration of a universal theme: the weight of unspoken words in human relationships. Directed by Samragni Dasgupta, the play is an adaptation of Bhūmikampa – Das Erdbeben, originally written in a confluence of English, German, and Bengali. This multilingual origin story hints at the play’s ambition to transcend cultural barriers and resonate with a global audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samragni, drawing on her background in both acting and directing, has reimagined the script for a local audience. She retains the core themes but infuses the dialogue with English, Malayalam, and Hindi, allowing the actors, Lesley Amol Simeon and Thamam Mubarish, to fully inhabit their characters through their mother tongues. This linguistic diversity reflects the multicultural experience of Bengaluru itself.

The minimalist set design, a single bench, puts the focus squarely on the actors and the unspoken emotions that dance between them. “The limitations of minimalism allow the audience to completely focus on the actors, and on the other hand, they challenge the actors to be completely vulnerable without being able to hide behind a set,” says Samragni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shania Mathew, the assistant director, elaborates on the audience’s role in this intimate space: “We want the audience to feel the tension. We want them to hear every sigh, every hesitation, and also the silences.”

The Earthquake delves into the complexities of modern life, particularly the isolating nature of urban existence in a city like Bengaluru. The director explains, “The play explores themes of connection in a society that has begun to adopt a more individualistic nature. We hope that the urban, isolating lives many Bangaloreans experience are represented here.”

Beyond Bengaluru’s specificities, the play tackles a universal human condition — loneliness. “The idea for this collaboration started with a conversation about loneliness,” says Samragni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shania adds, “The play examines the factors that hold us back from being our most vulnerable selves. It asks the question: can we, or rather, is it even possible to shed all our layers in front of our companions?

The collaboration between Samragni and German playwright Marvin Krause seems to add another layer of depth. “We wanted to find out how a stream-of-consciousness play would work out,” says Samragni. “The play is simply a conversation between two people.” Despite their different cultural backgrounds, Samragni emphasises the human connection that transcended these barriers: “It was only after we wrote the play that we realised how different we were.” This intercultural dialogue enriches the exploration of human connection in the play.

The Earthquake is not about providing answers, but rather sparking questions. Shania explains the audience’s role as active interpreters: “We’ve purposely left out clues and hints. The play is an experiment... We want to leave them with questions than answers, and hopefully those questions will lead them to examine their own role in their interpersonal relationships.”

With its minimalist aesthetic, multilingual dialogue, and exploration of unspoken truths, The Earthquake promises a thought-provoking experience. This is a play that invites audiences to not just watch, but to participate, reflecting on their own connections and the unspoken words that linger within them.

The Earthquake (English), directed by Samragni Dasgupta, will be staged at Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore on June 5, 7.30pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.