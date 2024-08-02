Indian society has long been a crucible for women, casting judgmental eyes on those who dare to deviate from prescribed norms. From the annals of history to the present day, the relentless scrutiny of women’s choices has been constant. Dramarsis’ new production, Aparajita (which means undefeated), delves into this timeless struggle through the lives of two extraordinary women: Mirabai, a medieval princess, and Jahnavi, a contemporary woman navigating a complex world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separated by centuries, these women are united by their defiance. Mirabai’s unwavering devotion to Krishna and Jahnavi’s secret life as a dancer challenge societal expectations profoundly. First-time director, Aritra Biswas, says, “The play aims to highlight the enduring nature of societal judgment. Mirabai is ostracised for her devotion, while Jahnavi fears a similar fate for her secret life. It’s a stark realisation that little has changed.”

The story, written by Gopichand Katragadda, underwent a transformation under the guidance of Dramarsis before it was stage-ready. “The original story didn’t include Mirabai as a central character,” says Aritra, “We decided to bring her to the forefront and run her story parallel to Jahnavi’s.” This creative choice transports the audience on a visual and auditory journey through time, from the medieval era to modern India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The play draws poignant parallels between Mirabai’s and Jahnavi’s experiences. “We’ve incorporated some of the legendary tales of Mirabai’s persecution into the play,” says the director. From facing assassination attempts to enduring social ostracism, Mirabai’s journey is a stark contrast to Jahnavi’s, where the fear of judgment often overshadows reality.”

However, the play also acknowledges the nuances of societal reactions, as Aritra explains, “We’re not portraying everyone as judgmental. It’s a more nuanced portrayal.”

Both characters are presented as complex individuals. Jahnavi, a seemingly conventional medical student, harbours a secret life that defies societal expectations. Mirabai, a devout queen, challenges religious orthodoxy with her unconventional views of Krishna. As Aritra points out, “We see a similar dynamic with Mirabai. Despite being a queen and a devout devotee, her unconventional view of Krishna was seen as scandalous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The play also explores into the complexities of Jahnavi’s relationships as she navigates her dual life. From the reactions of her friends and family to the dynamics within her professional world as a dancer, the play offers a nuanced portrayal of the impact of societal judgment on personal connections.

Aritra emphasises the play’s intention to avoid didacticism. “We were careful to avoid sounding preachy,” Aritra explains. Instead, the play aims to provoke thought through subtle storytelling. “Any message is conveyed through the characters’ actions and dialogue.”

The production employs a unique staging approach to connect the two narratives. “We’ve kept the two stories largely separate on stage, using the same space to create overlaps between the past and present,” says the director. This creative decision allows the audience to gradually uncover the interconnectedness between Mirabai and Jahnavi, as Jahnavi’s journey becomes a modern-day exploration of the historical figure.

Aritra is excited about his directorial debut. “It has been both challenging and rewarding. I’ve been involved in theatre since 2017, but this is a whole new level of involvement. Many of our cast are new to theatre, so it’s been a process of shaping the play and the actors together. Seeing my vision for the play come to life has been incredibly fulfilling.”

Aparajita will be staged at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, on August 3. Tickets on BookMyShow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.