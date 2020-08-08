Bangalore Little Theatre’s digital series kicks off on August 8 with Arundhati Raja

Bengaluru

Let’s Talk Art is a series of public engagements and will feature people from different artistic fields

Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) will present a new digital series, Let’s Talk Art, to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Curated by Shatarupa Bhattacharrya and Archana Kariappa, the interactive series will feature people from different artistic fields talking about their journeys, their craft and artistic process.

Theatre personality and co-founder of Jagriti Arundhati Raja will kick off the series on August 8 at 6 pm.

Says Shatarupa, “We had actually planned several things to mark 60 years of BLT: from plays to workshops. But because of the current situation, we are doing a lot of things digitally. Let’s Talk Art is a series of public engagements curated around arts and artistic life to be held once a month. Each session will see someone from the arts, including the fields of music and film, not just from Bengaluru, talk about their process, upcoming projects, and their personal journeys. The idea is to allow people to get a peek into the professional life of these individuals and draw inspiration from them.”

Elaborating on why they asked Arundhati Raja to be the first guest, she says, “She has this legacy of forming Jagriti and professionalising something that is still not taken seriously. She and her husband, Jagdish Raja, created an artistic space like Jagriti which is not easy. We decided to invite her so that she can talk about the process, the ways she started, the hurdles she faced and so on.”

Adding that the idea is to ensure public engagement, Shatarupa says, “We want it to be interactive. We want people to listen to inspirational stories. That is the purpose with which we started this endeavour.”

While the duration of the entire event is about one-and-a-half hours, each speaker will have around 45 minutes to speak or perform. There is no restriction on the mode of communication, says Shatarupa. The remaining time will be for the interaction.

The event is free and will be conducted on Zoom. Find the registration link on bangalorelittletheatre.org or BLT’s Facebook page.