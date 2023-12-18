Bangalore Little Theatre’s ‘Beyond Hattamala’ helps support children’s lives

December 18, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Bangalore Little Theatre will be conducting their annual children’s production Beyond Hattamala all over the city. The first performance was at Medai, Koramangala on December 15. Directors Murtuza Khetty and Deepak Mote have chosen to present an English adaptation of the Bengali play Hattamalar Oparey (Beyond Hattamala) by theatre director Badal Sircar.

Murtuza Khetty says ever since he read the play, he has thought of conducting a performance for children. “I was fascinated by this work. Producing this play has been on the top of my list as it talks about doing what makes one happy and how chasing money isn’t everything in life.”

The play has been kept as minimalist as possible, leaving a lot to the audience’s imagination. Deepak says, “The stage has been kept open for audiences to see what unfolds. This is so they too feel that they are a part of the play.”

The play will not only entertain both children and adults, but will also get them thinking. Murtaza says, “It is set in an utopian world that resonates with children as they still haven’t started thinking of worldly matters and enjoy everything. It will make adults think about their own state of happiness, their lifestyles, and if they want to make any new choices in their lives.”

Founded in 1960, Bangalore Little Theatre has gone beyond mere entertainment to contribute to the city’s theatrical landscape, consistently supporting charitable causes. The Shaping Lives program by The Academy of Theatre Arts, BLT (ATA) focuses on underprivileged children.

“We work with organisations that serve the underprivileged. These children go through a lot of stress, anger issues, substance abuse, family and interpersonal issues, which affect them negatively. We’ve been working with these schools and conduct life skill-related sessions for the mental wellbeing of children,” say the directors.

Beyond Hattamala will be staged till January 27, 2024. Tickets available on bookmyshow. For schedule of performances, log on to bangalorelittletheatre.org

