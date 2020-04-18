Bangalore Little Theatre raises funds for daily wage labourers

While COVID-19 has greatly affected our lives, its impact on the lives of the underprivileged and daily wage labourers have been immense. Both Feed my City and BPAC have initiated relief services in different parts of Bengaluru and the country at large to meet the pressing needs of the afflicted. Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) will be performing a rehearsed reading of the play The Anklet as a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief.

The Anklet, developed in BLT by Vijay Padaki is an original English language adaptation of the classic Tamil epic, Silappadikaram. The epic was written over 1,800 years ago by Ilango Adigal. It is a story about a woman and her husband as they struggle with the problems of fidelity, right and wrong, and justice. The core themes are relevant to the human experience, which makes it relevant story today.

Watch the play reading on April 19 at 5 pm on BLT YouTube channel.