If you are a theatre buff and missed to watch plays staged by Ninasam, Heggodu, including those directed by doyens of Indian theatre B.V. Karanth, you can just watch at the click of a mouse. One can watch rare Yakshagana and Bayalata performances, a village play, interviews with noted cultural personalities, among other things. Thanks to Sanchi Foundation, a not for profit organisation working for the documentation of audio-visual heritage.

The Foundation aimed at archiving for future by capturing people, places, and processes. Steered by the national award recipient filmmaker Abhaya Simha, NAM Ismail, a writer-journalist and digital strategist for a Kannada daily, and open source activist and techie, Om Shivprakash of Sanchaya.

Now four-year-old Sanchi Foundation has over four lakh online subscribers and over 10-lakh people watched the online content on plays, interviews, Yakshagana. Eight-hour recording Shani Mahatme - a village play recorded at a remote village of Mysuru has been watched by over 15 lakh people so far. Foundation's online content is being used as the audio-visual text for the students of various theatre schools.

Foundation's video sections now contain short films and other curated video content. Audio section contains documentation of great personalities and important works of oral tradition. Text section has a repository of several unpublished books and some exclusively written for Sanchi. The training wing as materials on various aspects of documentation, Sanchi also conducts occasional workshops on various aspects of documentation.

Foundation has made its documentation available for the public free of cost, as all their documentation is being released under the Creative Commons licensing. However, its content is restricted from commercial usage.

"Sanchi, in fact, has a very native connotation. Though Sanchi means a handy bag, in Malnad area, it is a stitched cotton handy bag with many pockets to keep betel leaf and nut, lime among other ingredients, it has metaphorical overtones," says Abhaya .

Documentation of culture is by and large ignored. Though some understand the importance, they are not sure how to document. They just keep them under lock and key safely, which gets lost because of the vagaries of weather and time. “Keeping this in mind we founded Sanchi some four years ago,” says Abhaya.

When Foundation started working with its limited resources, it understood the lack of awareness among the people about the documentation. The disappointment was waiting for these three, as documents got were in a non-retrievable state. “Some people storing cultural records in the guise of protecting them. But they don't know how to protect, preserve and reaching to the community. It is an attempt to collect cultural documents from the society and returning to society,” explains Ismail.

However, after four years of unperturbed efforts, Sanchi has audiovisual documents of over 50 plays, 60 theatre songs, interviews of noted personalities, including scholar, historian-writer-linguist Dr. S. Settar, wildlife and conservation filmmaker Shekar Dattatri, , science writer Nagesh Hegde, wildlife conservationist Ullas Karanth and others in various fields, including those in science, performances of Kathakali, Yakshagana, Bayalata, and talamaddale, a variation of Yakshagana theatre.

Internationally renowned filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli has all praise for Sanchi's efforts. “After Kannada Nataka Kannadi, no attempt was made to document plays. Sanchi Foundation's attempt will help teachers, students and enthusiasts of theatre to revisit works directed by stalwarts of theatre,” he observes.

Karnataka has a long history of theatre, but there has not been much systematic audio-visual documentation of plays. When Sanchi approached Akshara of Ninasam, he readily agreed to support this "movement for communities " and shared all the audiovisual material available with him. Foundation created a separate section called Ninasam documentation. Theatre buffs can access Gokula Nirgamana of B.V. Karanth, Shankar Venkateshwaran's Neerina Tana (Water Station by Ota Shogo) Smashana Kurukshetra of Kuvempu, Sangya Balya of Kambar among other plays. Prashanth Pandit is the head of the technical wing of audio-visual documentation.

The National School of Drama records its plays for study purposes. But those recordings don't have subtitles and are not available for public use. Likewise, documentaries made on various personalities, cultures by both the Centre and State Government departments are not available to the public. “Have you heard of a documentary by B.V. Karanth on Shivaram Karanth. There are documentaries on Ananthamurthy, Chandrashekara Kambara and others. According to my knowledge, there are 12 spools of tapes where Shivaram Karanth is teaching Yakshagana to children. Not many understand the importance of preserving and making them available online. But it is not easy for people to access it. Our aim is documenting as it happens and disseminate free knowledge from various knowledge resources, time to time,” explains Abhaya.

Sanchai team is all set to record Tirugata plays of Ninasam for 2018 and also in the process of documenting the life of Kinnikambala Padmanabha Rao, popularly known as K.P. Rao-a software expert, specialist in Indian language fonts and typography.

Foundation has its own limitations. Abhaya, Ismail and Om Shivaprakash, who are working in their own spheres, do this in their free time. Besides that,raising funds is another serious concern. They are using the best technology in the field for recording, keeping in view of the quality. While recording plays, sound sink technology is being employed to get the natural feeling of live performance. “Those who watch their recordings should not feel that they are watching a television serial or a film. The product should offer them a feeling of watching a live play. Subtitles will happen at a later stage,” says Abhaya.

They want the process of documentation to continue uninterrupted. "You can also join hands,” says Ismail, asking all those interested in recording history for posterity to become a part of Sanchi. People can support the movement in their own way to enrich Sanchi. Foundation has over 100 hours of video content. “As all the videos are available on Youtube, anybody can write subtitles from their homes. Likewise, anybody can share cultural content with them, besides making generous donations. They can also share their ideas without any hesitation,” he says.