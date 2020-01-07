An opportunity to introspect

We live in difficult times. For weeks together, following the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), there have been pro and anti protests. Twitter and Facebook have been rife with opinions. Even as the protests continue, people are looking to have a dialogue and meaningful discussions, while expressing themselves without being judged or labelled. Bangalore Bridges, in association with kaTTe - The Creative Community, addresses this with their ‘Space to Reflect’ initiative. Whether anti or pro CAA, this reflection session gives you the right to express yourself, without any judgement or the pressure to inform or be informed.

We attended one session on January 3, which was facilitated by Rajesh Mehar, Maitri Gopalakrishna and Shabari Rao. Rajesh is a learning consultant, with experience in theatre and music. Maitri is a drama therapist and counselling psychologist, while Shabari, is a dance maker, educator and researcher.

As we entered kaTTe, where the session was held, a chart paper with the words: ‘Why are you here?’ adorned the wall. While soft music is played, which helped us calm down and relax, we were given time to think over our answers. This enabled us to think over questions we may have overlooked due to being bombarded with tweets and Facebook posts offering different opinions. Most importantly, it gave us the opportunity to consider all aspects of every argument. Following a brief introduction of each participant, the facilitators used embodied processes and discussions to enable us to go within and address our emotions, which ranged from confusion and helplessness to pain and indifference. Even though we were all strangers, by the end of the session we felt a sense of being heard and understood. Shabari adds: “This initiative was started by Maitri and myself. However, we invite different facilitators. The framework within which we work is not to judge, not to look to change someone’s position, and to acknowledge and work with diversity.”

The next session, to be facilitated by creative arts therapist Pallavi Chander and writer Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee, will be held on January 12, 3 pm to 5 pm at kaTTe, #545, 4th cross, 6th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar. The sessions are free of cost, but contributions are welcome. There will be a maximum of 16 registrations. Fill the form at https://forms.gle/Mch2jckggrurVe9T7