An apt social comment

We have now a new version of George Bernard Shaw’s celebrated play “Pygmalion” (1913) with the title “Laagi Lagan” which was presented by Repertory Company of National School of Drama recently at Abhimanch auditorium. Adapted, designed and directed by Professor Waman Kendre, NSD director, “Laagi Lagan” in Hindi is inspired by original “Pygmalion” and P. L. Desphande’s “Ti Phoolrani” in Marathi. Arguably, this is the first Hindi version of “Pygmalion”. The well-made play bears the stamp of fine artistry of Kendre, an all-round theatre person as it captures Shawian wit and an ironic comment on the aristocratic arrogance and disdain for the marginalized people. Full of life, colour and rich in musicality, the production expresses its deeply disturbing and provocative message in a clear and artistic manner, free from intellectual pretence. The music score is by the director himself.

The protagonist is Manjula, who sells flowers in the streets. Belonging to a migrant community, stigmatised as criminals, she in shabby and in tattered clothes speaks in a language that becomes an object of ridicule for the high brow urban elite. Waiting for taxi, a professor of phonetics observes her. Meanwhile, another professor of phonetics interacts with him. The first professor declares that within eight months, he would transform the flower-seller into a lady of high society to participate in a poetic recitation organised for elite. Professor's resolve to make his experiment a grand success sets afoot a chain of events revealing the flower girl’s vigorous training to make her Hindi accent chaste and her body language elegant. In the process, she is subjected to insults and humiliations by cruel professor. Determined, she goes through the ordeal, dreaming of becoming a florist someday, catering to the ladies of high society.

One of the novelties of the production is its gracefully written lyrics set to tunes rich in texture, exuding warmth and tenderness. These lyrics rendered by chorus members in tuneful voice enhance the production value. The singers keep on changing their space, forming beautiful choreographic patterns.

The set designed by Navid Inamdar provides the right backdrop from the action. The upstage provides the space for the vital entries and exits while the downstage and centrestage enough space for acting. The colourful costumes and subtle lighting designed by Prof. Suresh Bhardwaj enrich the visual appeal creating the right mood to deepen characterizations. The scene where the flower girl is participating in the competition of poetic recitation leaves deep emotional impact. Dressed in a highly stylish clothes, she recites a Hindi poem in impeccable accent in a voice that brings out the several layers of the meaning inherent in the poem casting a spell on the listeners and winning the top award. The director juxtaposes this scene with the celebratory one showering high praise on the professor for the grand success of his experiment with the girl totally forgotten, standing alone, bitter, cheated and discarded. This creates a emotional turmoil in her with her suppressed revolt against the high society bursting out in a violent way.

The symbolic wall

Prof. Kendre’s protagonist leaves the professor in protest, coming down from stage in the space occupied by the audience while the professor tries in vain to persuade her to stop but the curtain comes down, separating them forever. The curtain symbolises the wall that exists between the ruling elite and the marginalised masses. Through this innovative device professor Kendre not only displays his fidelity to Shaw's social philosophy but sharpens class antagonism.

Bornali Borah brings intensity and emotional depth to her portrayal as Manjula. Vikram, the professor of phonetics performed by Yatendra Bahuguna is cruel, arrogant and cynical. Deep Kumar as the co-professor is articulate, thoughtful and considerate. Suresh Sharma as Manjula’s father paints the convincing portrait of street smart rogue who is adamant enough to force the professors to accept his terms. Medha Aich’s caricature of Shyamabai, maid offers some lighter moments.