All on the stage

Watch two Hindi comedy plays, which will be staged by Pierrot’s Troupe, from Delhi. The plays — Ghalib in New Delhi, and Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe — directed by M Sayeed Alam, will be staged at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar, on September 25 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm, respectively.

Ghalib In New Delhi, written by Alam, is a hilarious account of the re-birth of the renowned 19th century poet, Mirza Ghalib. Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe deals with what happens if Akbar’s greatness is questioned in today’s India. This play is scripted by Mrinal Mathur.

Tickets (₹ 350), will be available at the venue and bookmyshow.com

Watch the Kannada version of Mahesh Dattani’s Dance Like a Man. Titled Nali Purushanante, the play will premiere in the city on September 24. Translated to Kannada by US-based, Bengaluru-born writer, Anand Rao, the play will be staged at Kalagrama, Malathahalli, at 7.30pm. The story revolves around classical dance and is a sensitive portrayal of the struggles of an artiste and his family in Bengaluru. Vyjayanti Adiga, Tejas Gowda, Gurudev Nagaraja, and Shilpa Rudrappa make for the ensemble cast. The play is produced by Nammerica, in collaboration with PraKaSam and Svasthi Art Foundation.

There will be repeat shows of the same play on October 1 and 2 at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumanthanagar; and on October 6 at Ranga Shankara.

Log on to Bookmyshow.com or Sabhankosh.co for tickets, which are priced at ₹ 150.

Imbroglio production, in association with Delhi Public School, Bengaluru South, presents Disney High School Musical Jr, India’s first licensed version of Disney’s hit musical. The play will be staged on September 24 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm at Dayananda Sagar Auditorium, Kumaraswamy Layout. Directed by Divyesh Bhandari, the play is a result of three months of work with 200 students and will feature choreography by dancer directors, Mithun Prasad and Simran Thakur, while the music is directed by Bindu Paul.

Tickets are priced at ₹ 500 and are available on bookmyshow.com