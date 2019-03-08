Abraham and Isaac’s story

Some of the more welcome theatre circumstances in recent years have been the frequent sightings of plays from Mohit Takalkar’s now prolific oeuvre in Mumbai. His Pune-based group Aasakta have conquered Prithvi Theare (a frontier to many) with their distinctive brand of sensitively mounted visual and textual evocations grounded in sheer gravitas and artistry. This weekend sees the Mumbai premiere of the Takalkar-helmed Chaheta, based on Amir Nizar Zuabi’s The Beloved, just over a week after its opening performance at Pune’s Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagriha, as part of the SaaRang Theatre Festival (the rechristened Vinod Doshi Memorial Theatre Festival).

Universal resonance

This is Takalkar’s second stab at a Zuabi play, after Main Huun Yusuf Aur Yeh Hai Mera Bhai (2016), a play based on the 1948 Palestinian exodus — its human costs and the lacerating damage to a national psyche that hasn’t healed to this day. Even in translation (Urdu), the Aasakta production was rooted in the geo-political ethos that engendered the play, while drawing out all the universal cadences embedded in such stories.

The Beloved takes us back to a story common to the Abrahamic religions — that of Abraham offering his son Isaac for a ritual sacrifice, but ending up killing a sheep instead. “It draws out dramatic and metaphoric essences from this tale, but is not set in the Biblical era, per se. It is very specifically about a family, and not much beyond that,” says Ashish Mehta, who tirelessly manages Aasakta as its de facto chief whip, and is also an actor on this production (he plays the Wise Ram). In costume, and even in language (the play has been translated into Hindustani by Shirin Bismillah), the play is resolutely contemporary, and doesn’t restrict itself to a specific location, or indeed, a specific period. In that, rather than the earlier Zuabi production it has more in common with Takalkar’s recent one-actor play, The Mathemagician, featuring Ipshita Chakraborty Singh as Nikor, a mathematician in ancient Babylon.

Between time and space

The Mathemagician was a hyper-stylised production that existed in an inexorable limbo between time and space, in which blood, gore and entrails feature as aesthetic devices, a tonality it might share with Chaheta, whose poster art is rife with allusions to imminent butchery. In his director’s note, Takalkar writes, “[Zuabi’s] decision not to provide names to any character except for Abraham enhances the play’s mythical status,” even as he acknowledges that the integrated elements from the Quran and the Book of Genesis might provoke followers to “question their religion, the (associated) burden of myths and the judgement handed over (to them).”

Takalkar has assembled an interesting set of actors. These include National School of Drama alumni, Rajendra Panchal and Rasika Agashe, Aasakta regular Sagar Deshmukh and Marathi stage actor Neha Joshi. Mehta and fresh-faced Suraj Jaiswal play anthropomorphic ungulates. Quite recently, plays like Faezeh Jalali’s A Farming Story and Agashe’s Harus Marus have featured animals as human stand-ins to satiric effect. In her blog, ‘The Electronic Intifada’, Sarah Irving wrote, “The Wise Ram and Young Lamb assume the role of the chorus from Greek tragedy — omniscient figures, commenting, analysing and contextualising the unfolding events. Wool-edged but in coats reminiscent of flayed skins, they bound around the stage or dangle from hooks, throwing out wisdom and witticisms.”

Intense interpretations

In Main Huun Yusuf…, Mehta played the eponymous character, a child-man who is full-bodied yet half-formed, caught in the swirl between truth and delusion. The troupe have now grown accustomed to Zuabi’s particular world-view, with both productions involving intense parsings of the texts that went into months. Still as an actor, Mehta felt, “The absence of a time-bound reference made it difficult to me to decipher the real from the metaphorical.” This is likely to be a challenge for audiences as well – what to take as clear delineation, and what to interpret as their own.

Chaheta will stage on March 9 and 10 at Prithvi Theatre, Juhu; for details see bookmyshow.com