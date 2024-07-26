A Tamil play that deals with the everyday challenges of a middle class family

The play Thanikudithanam was a runaway success in the 1970s. Inspired by the original, JC Creations’ Meendum Thanikudithanam, which was presented by Sri Krishna Gana Sabha recently as a part of their theatre festival, dealt with the theme of a newlywed couple’s desire to move away from the joint family. This play, directed by V P S Shriraman, won an award for the best comedy play at this year’s Kodai Nadaga Vizha organised by Kartik Fine Arts

The play began with the usual scene in a middle class household — the elderly father Sundaresan discusses the day’s menu with cook Seenu while daughter Kamu and son-in-law Ganesha are busy with their morning routine. It was a nice introductory scene for viewers to get familiarised with each character and their distinct personalities .

The focus soon shifts to the family’s efforts to find a bride for the young Hari. They begin looking through matrimonial sites, narrow down prospective candidates and the decision to arrive at a choice is dealt with in detail in the play. The camaraderie among the family members, their conversations laced with humour and satire, and the engaging performance of each actor kept alive the momentum.

The girl Kamali’s family consists of Madhuraveni, her domineering mother, and Krishnapriyan, the meek father. Their discussions with the groom’s family prepares us for the outcome of this alliance.

The post-wedding joy is disrupted by Madhuraveni’s interference, forcing the young couple to opt for thanikudithanam. Meanwhile, Hari lays down some conditions that create dilemma. How it is finally resolved marks a twist in the story.

The simple dialogue and relatable situations sustained audience interest. However, the final and significant scene of the play could have been handled better. The actors were not convincing enough to convey the essence of the scene.

A little more attention to sets and characterisation would enhance the play’s appeal.