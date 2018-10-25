Play of emotions

Unnayi Warrier's Nalacharitham Attakkatha is not just entertaining, but is one of the most emotionally packed plays in Kathakali. The playwright focusses on emotions in the play as he dwells on the joy and sorrow of King Nala and Queen Damayanthi. The late Kunju Nair and Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair were among the artistes who popularised this attakkatha.

Nalacharitham Moonnam Divasam Kathakali was performed recently at Kunju Nair Memorial Trust, Karalmanna, near Palakkad. The four-and-a-half hour-long performance began with the padam Lokapalan mare... in which King Nala laments his fate after losing his kingdom and wife.

The story goes on to narrate Nala’s experiences in the forest and his meeting of the snake Karkkodaka.

Nala is bitten by the snake, while trying to save it from a fire. As a result of the snake bite, Nala’s appearance changes and he becomes Bahuka.

Following Karkkodaka’s advice, Bahuka works as King Rithuparna’s assistant. Meanwhile, a deserted Damayanthi is seeking her husband. Sudevan, a messenger she sends to Rithuparna’s court, springs a trick on Bahuka to make him reveal his identity.

Kalamandalam Shanmughan enacted the role of Nala with élan as he executed the mudras and expression to perfection. The execution of two major padams – Lokapalanmare... and Ghora vipinam were extremely aesthetic. He excelled in the execution of the padam Tharuniye vittu kattil... where he also came up with apt improvisations without going overboard. Peesappalli Rajeevan, known for his flair for portraying emotions, enthralled rasikas with his performance, especially during the padams Kadraveya Kulathilaka... and Indumauli Harame... He, however, faltered in his expressions and body language in the latter scenes.

Kalamandalam Kesavan Nambudiri's interpretation of Sudevan was noteworthy, especially in the padam Yami,Yami, Bhaimee...Vellinezhi Haridas, in the role of Damayanthi, excelled in the padam Karaneeyam Njan... Kalamandalam Vaisakhan essayed Rithuparna and Kalamandalam Sreeraman, Karkkodakakan.

Vocalists Kalamandalam Jayaprakash and Kalamandalam Babu Nambudiri delighted the audience with their context-sensitive rendering of the text.Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan and Kalamandalam Venumohan were on the chenda and Cherpulassery Hariharan and Kalamandalam Aneesh were on the maddalam.