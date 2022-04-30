A play by and about transwomen

Watch the play Nava, which will be staged at Ranga Shankara on May 1 at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. The Kannada play with English subtitles is staged by Dramanon. Directed by Sharanya Ramprakash, the play tells the stories of nine urban transwomen through the Navarasas. The play will also feature transwomen.

The play is funded by the International Relief Fund for Organisations in Culture and Education 2021 of the German Federal Foreign Office, the Goethe-Institut and other partners. It is supported by Ranga Shankara and India Foundation for the Arts.

Tickets, priced at ₹ 200, are available on bookmyshow.