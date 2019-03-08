A peek into the wounded soul

Bharatendu Natya Utsav, organised annually by Sahitya Kala Parishad, Government of Delhi, has acquired a significant place in the theatre world of the Capital in which the best productions of the year are featured. This year’s Utsav opened with the specially invited production of “Baapu” which was staged by Aaj Rangmandal at the Kamani Auditorium as a part of the celebration of the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Written by renowned Hindi playwright Prof. Nand Kishore Acharya, recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Baapu unfolds like a long lyrical poem evoking intensely melancholic mood, replete with tragic musings. It reveals multiple layers of the wounded soul of Mahatma Gandhi towards the close of his life who is bitter by the betrayal of his followers in his quest for the creation of a spiritually powerful Indian society, strong enough to be the true practitioners of Satya and Ahimsa. The focal point of the play is the troubled inner world of Gandhi and out of which emerges the dichotomy between the great ideals of non-violence once followed by his followers with sincerity and their present opportunism for the lust after political power. The synthesis of expressive theatrical elements into artistic whole stirs the soul of the audience.

Nehruvian philosophy

The director

The play is directed by Bhanu Bharti, one of the pioneers of contemporary Indian theatre, who has several landmark productions of different genres to his credit . His philosophical vision is influenced by the Nehruvian era and his artistic credo is inspired by Gavari, a community theatre form of Bhils of Udaipur, Rajasthan and the Japanese classical theatre Noh and Kabuki.

Over the years, he has evolved his own form to reflect deep antagonism in contemporary Indian society. In the production, what one discerns is his insight into what lies beneath the surface and to interpret the historical context in which Gandhi stands alone while the country is passing through turmoil and witnessing communal carnage. He undertakes fast for communal harmony and for ensuring safety for Muslims.

Recalling Bose

Solo in structure, the play is replete with historical references. In the play, the character of Gandhi refers again and again to Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, the Muslim League and Mountbatten. The core of the production is Gandhi's principled opposition to the proposal of the Partition of the country. He is vehemently opposed to the proposals of the Cabinet Mission. He is sad that Nehru, Patel and Azad are following the plan of the Partition conceived on the basis of communalism. He feels that the top Congress leadership is close to Mountbatten while keeping him in the dark about the Partition. At several places, he declares that the country will only be divided on his dead body. He believes that the Congress leadership should be handed over to the younger generation and suggests the name of Narendra Dev but to his utter dismay his proposal is rejected outright.

At the hour of his utter alienation, he recalls Subhas Chandra Bose whose candidature for the Congress President he had opposed tooth and nail. He says Subhas's men of Azad Hind Fauj came to his help to bring about peace and stop communal carnage. He recalls with pain that those whom he once considered his followers in the quest for truth and non-violence have done little to stop communal riots and instead they move out in police protection. Had they been Satyagarhi, they would have died in the cause of communal harmony and non-violence. He realises that his firm belief in non-violence, truth and call for communal harmony will enrage a section of Hindus and is obsessed with fanaticism as they are. They will kill him and this will be the death of a Satyagarhi who embraces death for the cause of Ahimsa and Satya.

The play opens in a room with scanty objects-a bed, a small stool, a candle and at some distance a chair and charkha are kept. The emptiness of the space indicates solitude in which the protagonist has confined himself. Gandhi is alone, talking to himself. In the second half there is no bed, Gandhi sits on the floor. His alienation from the top leadership of the Congress has acquired an ominous air. Towards the end, we hear three gun shots and ‘Hey Ram’. The lights fade out.

Realistic style

Lighting by seasoned lighting designer R.K. Dhingra is highly ingenious. To create the right ambience, he has mostly used mood lighting and haze machine. Through lighting design, a black curtain is projected upstage, displaying a window on the wall. Only the movements of the performer are provided with a light that makes them clearly visible and most of the space is dimly lighted to reinforce the gloomy mood to reflect the isolation of a life inspired by great ideals.

Teekam Joshi, a graduate from National School of Drama and one of the outstanding stage actors, is superbly cast in the role of Gandhi. He acts in a realistic style with restraint, imparting tremendous emotional tension to the portrait, revealing the inner turmoil of his character and truly living his life – indeed a memorable performance.