A new Tamil play on idol theft

May 12, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Manikam Achari, a sthapathi known for his expertise in sculpting bronze icons is entrusted with the job of restoring a 1,000-year-old Nataraja icon, belonging to the Chola era, in Rajanallur village. The achari, overcome by greed and misguided by some unscrupulous elements, creates a replica of the icon while selling the original for a hefty sum. The icon changes many hands and finally ends up in a museum. Media attention puts it under the spotlight again. After a legal battle, it is brought back to the village.

Kumin Sirippu (Shiva’s Smile), which was premiered recently by S.B. Creations, was presented in collaboration with Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts at the Narada Gana Sabha.

Drawing references from the famous case of the stolen Nataraja idol, the subsequent legal battle, and the significant testimony provided by well-known archeologist and scholar R. Nagaswamy, playwright Sujatha Vijayaraghavan has woven an engaging narrative, bringing alive the emotions behind this story. S.B.S Raman, the director of the play, has effectively adapted the script to the stage.

The scenes move seamlessly with the actors conveying well through their expressions and dialogue delivery. The courtroom sequences were particularly were impactful.

The digital screen in the backdrop with appropriate visuals such as of the village, jail, temple and museum added to the appeal. But the movement of people during scene changes that appeared as shadows on the screen was disturbing.

Seamlessly woven scenes

Raja Mansingh as Manickam Achari portrayed the many shades of the character with conviction. H. Sathya as landlord Kumaraswamy, Sethu as inspector, and Senthil Kumar as Gopal impressed with their realistic portrayals. S. Radhakrishnan, who played the role of Roger Williams, an art historian, was equally impressive. Subtlety would have added finesse to Dharma Raman’s portrayal of Chellamma. The other supporting actors did a fine job too.

However care should have been taken to make the replica look like the original since this formed the premise of the play. Also, in one of the introductory scenes too many dialogues in colloquial language marred the effect of the scene. The appearance of Shiva performing the Tandav (by Nideesh Kumar) when the sculpture moves from the achari’s workshop, and at other key moments during the play, was an interesting idea but needed a little more fine-tuning to integrate it well into the story.

Music and sound design were by Bharadwaj Raman, lighting design by Charles, make up by Perambur Kumar and renditions of Saivaite hymns were by Vijay Siva and T.S. Ranganathan. The seventh century Saivite saint Appar’s description of the enigmatic smile of Shiva, as visualised in the bronze figurine, ( Kunitha puruvamum, kovvai chevaair kumin sirippum) has inspired the title of the play.