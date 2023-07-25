A multi-lingual festival of plays put women on centre stage

July 25, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

That art transcends geographical boundaries and languages were more than evident at the five-day multi-lingual drama festival held recently at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chennai. Themes ranging from social issues and epics to folklore showed how theatre is a powerful tool of communication.

The festival began with Theatre Nisha’s play in English, Binnu, one of the many women whom well-known writer ‘Shivani’ Gaura Pant met and interacted with, and whose lives inspired her to come up with part two of the book Aparadhini -Women without Men, a collection of stories.

Collection of stories

V. Balakrishnan, the director of the play, chose seven stories from this book and strung them together. Two musicians, Srivaralaxmi ‘Maya’ playing the harmonium and Deepak on the percussion, were not mere witnesses to the drama unfolding on the stage but heightened its impact with their musical notes.

From child marriage and domestic violence to social hierarchies and rituals, a group of nine actors moved from one story to another effortlessly. The narration, which began in an informal way, gained momentum as the actor playing the role of the author led the audience into the story. The transition of the actor from a narrator to a character was seamless.

The story of Binnu, an innocent, submissive young girl, who later chooses to live life on her terms or that of a trickster Mrs Ghose or of Madhu Ben, who seeks redemption from her incarnated husband, were part of the impactful collection.

Well-conceived

The play was conceived interestingly with no sets, minimalistic props where necessary, and no costume change. The dialogues helped establish a connect with the region in which the story was set. The singing by the actors themselves and the dance movements were deftly woven into the narrative. This was particularly striking in the story of courtesan Naseem. ‘A mother’s prayer’ stood out for its well-crafted scenes and dramatic visualisation. It was a fitting finale to the series of stories. Throughout the play the audience could relate to the emotions portrayed by actors Shakti Ramani, Aparna Kumar, Shivangi Singh, Preethi Bharadwaj, Neeharika K S, Farha Sultana, Meera Sitaraman, Karthik Gowrishankar and Navaneeth.

The epic costume Tamil play ‘Draupadi ‘ by Dharini Komal, which premiered in September, 2022, and has had several shows, was staged on the second day of the festival.

Kumaran Asan’s classic poetry

The Malayalam play, Chandaala Bhikshuki, written by Kumaran Asan was staged on day three. The stories of Chandaala Bhikshuki (1922) and Chandalika (1933; Rabindranath Tagore) are the same, and it is pertinent to understand the society in which they lived and what influenced their writing. Caste discrimination and gender inequality irked Kumaran Asan, who was influenced by Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. Both Asan and Tagore were inspired by the popular Buddhist legend of Ananda (a disciple of Buddha) and Chandalika, a girl from an oppressed caste, which became the seed for their works.

At the festival, young children, dressed in black, each holding a placard with a letter came together to introduce the title. The letters were also symbolic of the Renaissance in thinking since reformer Narayana Guru was the teacher of Kumaran Asan. The black clothes seemed to represent the dark evils of the society.

The play opened with a man belonging to the privileged class walking with his entourage. His path has to be cleared of people from other castes. An elderly woman who does not manage to leave the place in time has to face the wrath. This depicted the milieu in which the play was set.

Powerful narrative

The location of the story is Shravasti, where a thirsty bhikshu approaches a chandalika, who is drawing water from a well. The young girl is moved by his compassion and falls in love with him. With a deep understanding of her own self, she soon realises the essence of compassion to become the chandala bhikshuki or the chandala monk, transcending barriers of caste, gender and religion.

With such a powerful storyline, one expected more from the play. The three elements — dialogue delivery, expressions and dance — would have had a better impact had they been woven together well. A little more attention should also have been given to costumes, scene changes, and props. While the performances of the actors weren’t quite impressive, the same can be said about dance too. Repetitive movements brought in weariness.

The play was directed by Abilash Parameshwaran, with directorial supervision by A.V. Anoop, K.J. Ajayakumar and Bindu Namboothiri. Dance choreography was by Sampreetha Kesavan and L. Narendra Kumar.