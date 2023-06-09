A dramatised reading of a play

June 09, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

Deepika Arwind’s play, a work in progress, Cumin, will be presented as a dramatised reading. Cumin, is a result of Jagriti’s first playwright-in-residence workshop, and will be showcased this weekend. Deepika is a theatre personality, playwright and a performer. She is the artistic director of The Lost Post Initiative (TLPA) — a theatre and performing arts collective that works with diverse artists.

Deepika, who currently shuttles between Germany and Bengaluru, says: “I am enjoying the process of having the space to create this play. As we have no formal training on how to be a playwright here, the dramatised reading will help us develop the play. The reading will be anything but boring, as it will have all the emotions and drama. The feedback from the audience will help us understand better what is working and what is not.”

About the title, Deepika says, “A character’s mother was a chef and had a restaurant named Cumin and her daughter, also a chef, continues that legacy.”

The play, Deepika says is about two women, Noor and Zula. “They are cousins who are separated and end up meeting years later. Noor is a celebrity chef, who reaches out to Zula, a struggling choreographer in Berlin. It is there that their emotional and personal struggles and conflicts come into play. Will their inheritance and family ties help the two women bond better or not? The play also talks about the challenges women face while living alone.”

Deepika says the same play will later be staged as a theatrical production. The dramatised reading, directed by Rebecca Spurgeon, will be at Jagriti, Whitefield, on June 9, 7.30pm. It is open to anyone aged 16 years and above.

Tickets on BookMyShow.