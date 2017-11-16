A charming Chinese folktale

As part of the annual Children’s theatre production, Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT), announced this year’s annual play The year of the Rooster, a charming Chinese folk tale called Wang Bao Chuan.

It is an original adaptation developed by BLT, abridged to suit the needs of the contemporary stage.

“We have ensured that children will be enriched and inspired while appreciating the various aspects of theatre. We have designed the play keeping the audience and particularly schools in mind who aim at providing cross-cultural exposure to their students,” Vijay Padaki, trustee, BLT.

The play will be performed across auditoriums in the city and various schools during November and December, in partnership with Indian Cancer Society (ICS), The Hindu Young World and Pratham Books. The proceeds from the ticket sales will be used to create a bridge fund that will be used to fund diagnosis/initial treatment for children under 18 years diagnosed with cancer.

“Many parents do not have the required finances, and it takes one or two months to get money from cancer treatment funding schemes. Most paediatric cancers today are highly treatable if diagnosed early and children are provided with prompt and effective treatment. The bridge fund will provide financial support till main treatment funds are available. During the last year, all children whose initial treatment was funded through the fundraiser, are responding well to treatment,” says Vijay Sharma, Hon. Secretary, Indian Cancer Society.

The play is directed by Archana Kariappa and assisted by Vijay Padaki. The style of storytelling is comic, down to earth, poking fun at human nature all along.

The Chinese tradition also has great simplicity in staging the play. It begins and ends with a bare stage. A great deal is achieved with very little on stage, pushing the imagination of the audience all the time.

The stage hands take charge of the play, making the characters in the story their creations.

The play will be performed on November 18, at 4 pm and 7.30 pm, and on November 19 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm, at Alliance Francaise, Vasanthnagar.

On December 8 at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar, at 7.30 pm, at Purandara Bhavana on December 10, at 3.30 pm and 7 pm and on December 17 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar.