A bouquet of plays

Visiting Mr Green

Visiting Mr. Green, written and directed by New York-based playwright Jeff Baron, starring MK Raina and Aakash Prabhakar, had its Indian premiere at the Experimental Theatre in NCPA, Mumbai, last month. This made India the 50th country where the play has been staged. The story revolves around 86-year-old Mr Green who is nearly hit by a car driven by a young executive, Ross Gardiner. Ross is ordered to make weekly visits to Mr Green over six months and what ensues is a family drama.

Talking about how the idea for the play about, Jeff says: “It is based on some experiences that I had with my parents and my relationship with my grandmother, which I then turned into a work of fiction.”

The play, whose assistant director is Mallika Shah, will be staged at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar, 2nd phase, for two shows on February 1.

Fitting in-Inclusion & beyond

Fitting In - Inclusion & Beyond is an interactive playback theatre show, presented by First Drop Theatre, a Bengaluru-based theatre group formed by individuals with common interests in storytelling and theatre. “We have all had moments or phases in our life where we have struggled with inclusion; struggle with the want to fit in or with the want to not fit in. These moments play up in our everyday lives and through many facets — family, friends, work, ideas, beliefs, gender, region, customs, and traditions. Are we really left out or could we have made more of an effort? Did we unknowingly exclude someone or some idea? We don’t often get the chance to reflect on these moments or hear different perspectives,” says artistic director of First Drop, Radhika Jain. “As social animals, humans love to be connected, be part of a community. And yet, there are moments when it is not so simple.”

See your experiences play out on stage in this performance on February 2, 6.30 pm at Lahe Lahe, HAL 2nd Stage, Kodihalli. Tickets are on bookmyshow.com.

Hindi slapstick comedy

IndraDhanush theatre is a performing arts group that was established in Bengaluru in 2012. Their latest production LoOL Pot is a rib-tickling comedy with a social message and comprises two plays: Roti, Kapda Okay...Par Makaan? directed by Pratik Purbey and Mohtarma Sambhal Ke..., directed by Varun Chauhan. The production will be staged on February 1 and 8, 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, at Rangoli Metro Art Center, MG Road. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com.

Space to Reflect

Bangalore Bridges in collaboration with Untitled Space is conducting a Kannada-English play, Space to Reflect, on the emotional and relational impact of the current political events and actions. The reflection session (described by the facilitators as non-judgemental and safe, where contradictions, confusions, and fears are welcome) will be conducted by BN Sharada, therapist, trainer and supervisor, and Padmalatha Ravi, artiste and expressive arts therapist.

Space to Reflect will be conducted on January 31, 6 pm to 8pm, at Untitled Space, JP Nagar. Register at forms.gle/vZMEWxK1qBLE4LF49.

A guide to theatre performances in the city