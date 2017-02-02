Karadi comes to town

Remember the age-old story of the monkey and the cap seller? No Indian child can forget the wise vendor who tricked the monkeys into returning his caps. However, Anushka Ravishankar, a popular children’s author, has given a twist to this story that is adapted into a theatrical production called Monkey See, Monkey Do by Karadi Tales, a children's publishing company, and Evam, a city-based theatre venture.

The back story goes like this: the cap seller was busy making caps to cover his pate while his friends were busy changing hairstyles. “Ravishankar has drawn a parallel to the monkey chief, who like the cap seller, is also growing bald, and steals the man’s caps to cover his baldness! It is an interesting way to retell a fable,” says Shobha Viswanath, publishing director of Karadi Tales.

This is the second edition of the Once Upon a Bak-Bak Tree series, which will be staged this weekend in the city.

The show features Indian pop and jazz sensation Usha Uthup, whose appeal is timeless, feels Viswanath. “She can connect to the young and the old. Her charm is perennial. Many adults in the audience stay back till the show concludes just for her performance. My father, who had attended the last session, was dying to meet Uthup.”

The play is a musical adaptation of the stories, ‘Monkeys on a Fast’ and ‘The Monkeys and the Cap seller’. “It is a live performance, and a band of singers will render the songs featured in our books, as well as those contributed by the Evam team. The play is directed by Amit Singh,” says Viswanath.

Though the play features rhymes, the actors are adults. However, they have enjoyed being a part of the production. “They kept the adult aspects of their lives aside, and became crazy and boundaryless. They have high energy levels.”

Karadi Tales was started with a vision to celebrate Indian childhood, filled with native images. The idea was to replace the Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty rhymes with songs describing rains, railways, festivals and mangoes. These rhymes are a big hit among kids all across the country. “Usha has given voice to many of them, which have sold over a million copies. In our Bengaluru show, she called one kid on stage to sing. She started belting out one Karadi rhyme after the other, and would not let go of the mike!”

However, stories work better than rhymes for a fun theatrical production, because rhymes are disjointed and do not lend themselves to the format of a play, she says. “Uthup will also sing songs from our audio books. The rhymes are in English, but we also have one in Hindi and Tamil. Uthup sang the Hindi version for the Bengaluru show. So, in Chennai, there is every chance she will sing the Tamil one.”

The show will be presented at Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Harrington Road, Chetpet, on February 4 and 5, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.