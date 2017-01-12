Brothers in arms

Mein Hoon Yusuf Aur Yeh Hai Mera Bhai, a play set in 1948 Palestine, has received critical and popular acclaim in Bengaluru. Translated by Salima Raza, the play is written by Amir Nizar Zuabi and tells the story of Yusuf, Nada and Ali.

The adept direction by Mohit Takalkar, founder of Aasakta Kalamanch, Pune, won him the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards for best direction last year.

On January 15, the play will be staged as part of Ranga Mohana, a theatre confluence by Enad. “I had been toying with the idea of doing this play for five years,” Mohit says taking time out from rehearsals.

“Initially we thought, should we make it a play about Kashmir. And we even planned to do it in Marathi. But the script didn’t resonate with either of these ideas. Though both Palestine and Kashmir are conflict lands, the facts are different. Also, a lot had changed in the political scenario over the last five years.”

Mohit immersed himself in research. “I watched documentaries and listened to music from the region. I had a Palestinian friend who helped the cast over Skype on the history of Palestine.” Last year, he cast actors such as Sandeep Shikar, Ajeet Singh Palawat, who plays Yusuf, Ipsita Chakraborty and Jitendra Joshi.

The responses from audience has been varied. “When we opened the play, we expected people to say we don’t know much about the situation in Palestine. But we were wrong. People were visibly moved. Some even wanted to touch Yusuf, it was overwhelming!”

Though the background of the play is political, the story doesn’t have just one narrative, says Mohit. “It is essentially the story of two brothers: Ali and Yusuf. It is a love story, in which Ali is in love with Nada. It is also a story about a land being torn into two. It is a story of loss. And it doesn’t just remain an emotional story. The play was performed in Begusarai near Patna and Gulbarga in Karnataka. The audience reactions there were vibrant. It shows how powerful the play is!”

On whether there is a conflict between experimental and commercial theatre, Mohit says, “I have never thought of theatre as either commercial or contemporary. I have always thought what is contemporary for me.” So what motivates him to choose a play to direct? “Sometimes it is the language. At times it is the theme of the play. There have been phases in my career. I started out with hardcore, realistic plays, then I did absurd plays and then there was a time when I only did political plays.”

Mohit has done plays in Hindi, Marathi and English. “As long as a language appeals to my emotions it doesn’t become alien,” he says. His career in theatre direction happened by chance. “The director was unwell, and I was asked to step in. I couldn’t act or write, but I could direct and I kept doing that. I obviously failed and had bitter experiences, but I continued.”

Mein Hoon Yusuf Aur Yeh Hai Mera Bhai will be staged at Gurunanak Bhawan Auditorium, number 6, Vasanth Nagar, Millers Tank Bunk Road, at 4 p.m. Tickets available on www.bookmyshow.com.