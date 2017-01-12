At home on stage

It was a pleasant evening of December 2015 organised by Abhinav Rangmandal at Indore to celebrate the achievements of eminent theatre director Bansi Kaul. The event was presided over by Om Puri. Amidst excitement and applauses, Om Puri spoke about his life in theatre with special reference to National School of Drama (NSD) and his illustrious classmates. A small group of leading theatre activists and a few senior critics including this writer were also invited.

At the party, Om Puri, overcame with nostalgia, shared his experiences with Bansi Kaul, his batch-mate at NSD. Puri talked about theatre and little about his landmark films. Much impressed with the production of “Court Martial” by Swadesh Deepak produced by Abhinav Rangmandal, Ujjain under the direction of Sharad Sharma, well known theatre director of Madhya Pradesh, Om Puri enlightened us with his early struggle and his training to hone his craft as an actor. Listening to these two friends itself talking animatedly about theatre was a moment to cherish.

Shocked with the untimely demise of Puri, Sharma says, “Ever since Om Puri presided over the function at Indore, I was in constant touch with him. Just before a few weeks of his death, he told me that he would like to do a small cast play with our group, featuring his son Ishaan.” He added, “Om Puri was planning to produce films with us to be funded by our patron, beginning with ‘Poorna Satya’, a sequel to his ‘Ardh Satya’.”

Born on October 18, 1950 at Ambala in a Punjabi family, Puri had keen interest in theatre in the youth. As a college student, he acted in “Unhonee”, a Punjabi play in his college. Impressed by his performance, Harpal Tiwana, a stalwart of Punjabi theatre, provided him an opportunity to work as an actor in his theatre group called Punjab Kala Manch. Atamjit, a renowned Punjabi playwright and director and winner of several prestigious national awards for his contribution as a playwright, comments, “Puri’s journey, from Bollywood to Hollywood as a dedicated actor and a person with lot of depth and breadth, is exceptional. In fact, Om Puri changed the definition of tinsel world. His acting style created a real world on the reels blurring the boundaries of theatre and screen. As a person he was a great humanitarian who could easily transcend all the parochial boundaries created by man. For me he was a true Punjabi creative mind. Om Puri is perhaps the most inspiring theatre/film personality that Punjab has produced”

Among Puri’s batchmates at the NSD were Bhanu Bharti, Bansi Kaul and Naseeruddin Shah. His incredible talent came to the fore when he was cast in the lead roles in a number of plays produced by the school. His classmate and friend Bansi Kaul, who was associated in some of the productions in which Om Puri acted and were presented by the NSD, says, “Most of the students of our batch were from modest family backgrounds and small towns and we never forgot that fact. Puri’s role in plays like “Dante”, “Suryamukh”, “Tughlaq” and “Razia Sultan” were excellent. Apart from being a great actor, he was a good human being.”

Reminiscing, Bhanu Bharti, the front ranking contemporary Indian theatre director, says, “Om acted in lead roles in some of the plays directed by me, the notable being ‘The Lesson’ by Eugene Ionesco, in which Puri played the role of professor but his path-breaking performance was in Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’. These days actors of his calibre are rare to find who are competent enough to portray Shakespearean characters.”

Continuing Bharti, adds, “His multi-faceted talent as a consummate actor were reflected in performances, presented in plays like a Japanese play in Kabuki style (’Ibaragi’) and in a play presented in Yakshagana style which was directed by Dr. Shiv Ram Karanth. Everybody was taken aback to see the highly stylised performance by an actor who had no grounding in the forms in which the plays were set. Sincerity, hard work and talent and endowed with a powerful voice contributed to make Puri a great actor that he was.” As far his voice was concerned, its depth and range were very much evident in Bharti’s celebrated production of “Andha Yug” staged in the open air lawn of Ferozshah Kotla in Delhi a few years ago when the audience listened to the voice-over of Om Puri, conveying Krishna’s stern warning to Ashwathama for unleashing weapons of mass-destruction.

Sangeet Natak Akademi’s award winning playwright Ramehswar Prem observes, “It was a great experience to watch Om Puri on stage. His power of improvisation was amazing. Without much preparation he acted the lead role in Vijay Tendulkar’s ‘Ghansiram Kotwal’. However, his most outstanding performance was ‘Hamlet’ under the direction of Bhanu Bharti. It remains unsurpassed on the Hindi stage.” Playwright, poet and discerning theatre critic Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena describes Puri’s role in ‘Hamlet’ as a landmark performance in the history of contemporary Hindi theatre.

Atamjit concludes, “For the creative youth that engages itself with theatre and ultimately wishes to be in the films, Om Puri will continue to be a role model . Hailing from a small town and having an ordinary face didn't block his way to the heights that he achieved.”