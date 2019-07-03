There’s always grey

Suddenly, everything seems to be in slow motion at the vigorous practise session. An enthusiastic bunch, dressed in clown costumes replete with red,squeaky noses, is busy devising a scene in Cheriana, The Little Theatre’s studio space. It is a slow motion scene. The contrast is intriguing. They are choreographing a fight scene — as one of the characters yanks his opponent in an exaggerated action, another one ducks, his facial expressions magnified, to avoid the blow. 5looseboots, an original production by The Little Theatre (TLT) that will première in the 10th edition of The Little Festival, is in its final sessions of a run-through.

As The Little Festival, an international theatre festival for young audiences, enters its 10th year in the city, Cheriana is abuzz with activity — rap beats from the rehearsal space, merge with the sounds of production in the other end. Actors prance about with their props. And, this year, the play has been directed by Kavya Ramachandran, who has been a resident actor at TLT for the last three years. When asked about the production, she laughingly says, “I am not going to tell you the crux, because, I want you to find that out when you watch the play.” However, she goes on to describe what led to its inception — “The theme revolves around how important communication is, and how much gets lost in translation. Especially when there is a middle man and you don’t listen to both sides of the story. There’s always a grey area.”

The narrative is divided into six 10-minute pieces, each of which has a beginning and an end. “We have approached it in such a way that each of these pieces is different in terms of visual elements,” says Kavya, adding that the play will draw from Indian mythology, which is something that TLT has not dealt with earlier.

The play follows five clowns who are part of a theatre company, and how they come together to tell a story that is very crucial to them — “this very story narrates something as primal and important as life and death to them,” she says. The crew has taken the liberty to keep all the other elements like setting and time-frame, as abstract concepts.

Slapstick humour comes to the fore in this narrative. “Clowning is a powerful tool for humour; to interact with both children and adults at the same time. It also allows you the freedom to step into issues that one might find uncomfortable to portray otherwise,” says Krishnakumar Balasubramaniam, artistic director of TLT. One can take a topic that children might not be familiar with, and make it accessible to them through this form, he adds. The fact that three of the actors are certified hospital clowns also helps.

5looseboots is replete with theatrical techniques that cater to young audiences. This includes balck light theatre, UV light sequences and choreographed dances aided by artistic backdrops.

5looseboots will be staged on July 4 and July 5 at 11 am, and on July 6 at 6 pm at Egmore Museum Theatre. Tickets at ₹200 can be booked on www.thelittletheatreindia.com.