The Sunday crossword no. 3324

Across

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Sumerian translated in S American country (8)

5 Do mountain activity: muscles ache, you say? (6)

ADVERTISEMENT

9 Some neuropsychiatric medical procedures (3)

10 One with horn, aroused, has options including kiss (11)

12 Stated acidity level pulled down (7)

ADVERTISEMENT

13 Losing three at outset: longwinded, rambling, where speeches made … (7)

14 … open bar, components swapped, causing no intoxication (7-4)

18 Mr Farah, running fast? Only if this has happened! (11)

ADVERTISEMENT

21 Preserved over millennia – pumice erupted – immortally Italian, primarily? (7)

22 With one student, university (MIT)’s flipping offering incentives (7)

24 Not initially tying up driver Damon somewhere in London (7,4)

ADVERTISEMENT

25 Consume with passion in East End (3)

26 Once more endorse – or call it a day? (6)

27 Coasting, out of control? I’m not sure (8)

Down

1 Now quiet, in the main, getting mangetout (4,4)

2 Concerning, uncompromising stint (8)

3 Beaks pointing up, two sons touring Spain (5)

4 Glibness, to the crossword compiler? Not entirely good news! (5,8)

6 Fathead suggests this vegetable (5,4)

7 Derive conclusion in knowledge (lawful) (6)

8 Gets free fires (4,2)

11 Wearing Armani, perhaps depressing row resolved (5,8)

15 Obstructing picnic provisions on island: no good! (9)

16 After very boastful statement, National Theatre highly malignant (8)

17 Bits of Lego I stick together, self absorbed (8)

19 First goal that allows Reds breathing space? (6)

20 TV controller’s heading off: makes song and dance (6)

23 Everyman’s ‘grand bathroom’? Freezing, rudimentary place (5)

Solution no. 3323

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.