The Sunday crossword no. 3324

Published - September 19, 2024 09:01 am IST

Across

1 Sumerian translated in S American country (8)

5 Do mountain activity: muscles ache, you say? (6)

9 Some neuropsychiatric medical procedures (3)

10 One with horn, aroused, has options including kiss (11)

12 Stated acidity level pulled down (7)

13 Losing three at outset: longwinded, rambling, where speeches made … (7)

14 … open bar, components swapped, causing no intoxication (7-4)

18 Mr Farah, running fast? Only if this has happened! (11)

21 Preserved over millennia – pumice erupted – immortally Italian, primarily? (7)

22 With one student, university (MIT)’s flipping offering incentives (7)

24 Not initially tying up driver Damon somewhere in London (7,4)

25 Consume with passion in East End (3)

26 Once more endorse – or call it a day? (6)

27 Coasting, out of control? I’m not sure (8)

Down

1 Now quiet, in the main, getting mangetout (4,4)

2 Concerning, uncompromising stint (8)

3 Beaks pointing up, two sons touring Spain (5)

4 Glibness, to the crossword compiler? Not entirely good news! (5,8)

6 Fathead suggests this vegetable (5,4)

7 Derive conclusion in knowledge (lawful) (6)

8 Gets free fires (4,2)

11 Wearing Armani, perhaps depressing row resolved (5,8)

15 Obstructing picnic provisions on island: no good! (9)

16 After very boastful statement, National Theatre highly malignant (8)

17 Bits of Lego I stick together, self absorbed (8)

19 First goal that allows Reds breathing space? (6)

20 TV controller’s heading off: makes song and dance (6)

23 Everyman’s ‘grand bathroom’? Freezing, rudimentary place (5)

Solution no. 3323

Published - September 19, 2024 09:01 am IST

