The Sunday Crossword No. 3333

Published - November 21, 2024 09:02 am IST

Across

1 Hairline fractures finally seen in window that’s not new – tip! (6,4)

6 He’s in the OT in biblical tower, scratching head (4)

9 Short trousers and red heels on, dancing (10)

10 Clothing to boast about (4)

11 It’s almost always off the charts (3-3,6)

15 Constituents of saliva in play area? (7)

16 André’s denounced, to some extent, somewhere on the Elbe … (7)

17 … French president losing energy in part of Benelux (7)

19 He ignores issues over case of suet that’s fattening (7)

20 What you expect with cricket: below lifeless (3,4,5)

23 Brother repulsed by small globes (4)

24 Greatest parts of capitals etc with carbon reduction (10)

25 50 / 50 = odd? No (4)

26 Even so, sentences that depict fruit etc (5,5)

Down

1 Aha! Somewhere to get a drink! (4)

2 Twice act the fool (4)

3 Pa, can we read novel – a big one? (3,3,5)

4 Forecaster making net gains in speech (7)

5 Warned: treadle malfunctioning (7)

7 Small bird illegally traded? I bet (7,3)

8 Sadly hit by snarl where dead ends abound (10)

12 Clear at the outset, Everyman’s on rugby pitch, unwell and too old (4-3-4)

13 Bob Marley song I Shot the Sheriff’s intro, live, remastered (2,4,4)

14 In line? I nearly ran, being obstinate (10)

18 Diminish empty, desolate expanse (7)

19 Characters from Tinseltown go along to see player’s worst fear (3,4)

21 Proudly impenitent artiste française, primarily! (4)

22 River goddess (4)

Solution no. 3332

Published - November 21, 2024 09:02 am IST

