The Sunday Crossword No. 3332

Across

1 Suit as may be worn by wealthy (8)

5 Walk – gosh – flipping healthy (4,2)

9 That’s a nit I see – just a bit – get clean! (8)

10 Where a waltz started in ‘80s pop hit (6)

11 It spins forward – and backward? (5)

13 Studying again, finally, Oscar Wilde: where was his Gaol? (9)

15 Climbing down, band pick legal high (4-9)

17 Top politicians, decadent Frenchborn set (5-8)

21 Where lands steepen, in shelters, the writer’s going to sleep (at first) (9)

22 In favour of second ad (5)

23 That man is smothered by rightwing presumption (6)

24 Getting to Italy, M. le Président will eat a kind of pasta (8)

26 Primarily, man espousing strange ‘magnetism’ – especially restoratively? (6)

27 Bridled, noise of downpour heard (6,2)

Down

1 Paint picture of Claude’s crib, expertly ignoring parts (8)

2 Live-in childminder saving skin …her name? (3)

3 Rock, passé, cut … (7)

4 … record by Queen censored having fallen from favour (11)

6 Not fashionable, friendless originally: is Everyman folding? (7)

7 Evidence of shark; men doing badly in fishy film (7,4)

8 A little faint, wan gynaecologist with nasal tone (6)

12 Flatus scent – moved: discretion (11)

14 After components switched, Wills’s missus’s posh car is fun way to get about (6,5)

16 Public schoolboy sheltering second old Soviet (8)

18 With ceremony, keep watch (7)

19 Naval officer, a little indolent, put in ill-considered catnap (7)

20 Time to go with the Blues? (6)

25 Peculiar to regularly ignore ‘Howdydo?’ (3)

Solution no. 3331