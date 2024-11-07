ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3331

Published - November 07, 2024 09:00 am IST

Across

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Jazz genre’s providing hits (4)

3 In France, thousands mobbing idiot in city on the Med (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

9 Woodwind member regularly going for broke (4)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

10 Bring together, in the morning, bits of seaweed, pal (10)

11 Omit one of the Soup Dragon’s friends: goof! (4,1,7)

ADVERTISEMENT

15 Kill 27? With tongs – that’s cold (3,4)

16 Dined and jeered (7)

17 Extremely vicious, insidious look expressing your enmity, primarily? (4,3)

ADVERTISEMENT

19 Some yeti dies, tragically, being extremely trim (7)

20 Ghastly Double German? (12)

23 Drunk romances eminent lawyers (4,6)

ADVERTISEMENT

24 Star in river’s reflection (4)

25 Indeed, strayed wildly in times gone by (10)

26 Demands chores when temperature’s dropped (4)

Down

1 Attacks putting Belgium on edge, son (10)

2 Camera-loving, goofy pooch: get in! (10)

4 Having lost front of tome, fussily laminate one on bookshelves (1,1,5)

5 Medical supports after run’s undergone change of direction (7)

6 Ivanhoe, novel: almost perfect? Beats me! (1,4,2,4)

7 In report, vegetable that’s prepared by whistleblower(4)

8 Second time Everyman’s shown up: stop! (4)

12 An inspiration? Bold old university radical getting dainty snack (5-6)

13 Puddings, good and bad consumed: nice feelings later (10)

14 Misguided idealist embracing ‘alternative’ leaders (10)

18 Lengthily describe one-time currency (7)

19 Novelist to clasp – but regularly dropping – chihuahua? (7)

21 Dairy product with drug additive: for what reason? (4)

22 Herb cycling for a long time (4)

Solution no. 3330

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US