The Sunday Crossword No. 3331

Published - November 07, 2024 09:00 am IST

Across

1 Jazz genre’s providing hits (4)

3 In France, thousands mobbing idiot in city on the Med (10)

9 Woodwind member regularly going for broke (4)

10 Bring together, in the morning, bits of seaweed, pal (10)

11 Omit one of the Soup Dragon’s friends: goof! (4,1,7)

15 Kill 27? With tongs – that’s cold (3,4)

16 Dined and jeered (7)

17 Extremely vicious, insidious look expressing your enmity, primarily? (4,3)

19 Some yeti dies, tragically, being extremely trim (7)

20 Ghastly Double German? (12)

23 Drunk romances eminent lawyers (4,6)

24 Star in river’s reflection (4)

25 Indeed, strayed wildly in times gone by (10)

26 Demands chores when temperature’s dropped (4)

Down

1 Attacks putting Belgium on edge, son (10)

2 Camera-loving, goofy pooch: get in! (10)

4 Having lost front of tome, fussily laminate one on bookshelves (1,1,5)

5 Medical supports after run’s undergone change of direction (7)

6 Ivanhoe, novel: almost perfect? Beats me! (1,4,2,4)

7 In report, vegetable that’s prepared by whistleblower(4)

8 Second time Everyman’s shown up: stop! (4)

12 An inspiration? Bold old university radical getting dainty snack (5-6)

13 Puddings, good and bad consumed: nice feelings later (10)

14 Misguided idealist embracing ‘alternative’ leaders (10)

18 Lengthily describe one-time currency (7)

19 Novelist to clasp – but regularly dropping – chihuahua? (7)

21 Dairy product with drug additive: for what reason? (4)

22 Herb cycling for a long time (4)

Solution no. 3330

Published - November 07, 2024 09:00 am IST

