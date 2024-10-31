The Sunday Crossword no. 3330

Across

ADVERTISEMENT

1 When the world’s not ready for enemies to be trounced (6,4,4)

8 Old songs and flags (9)

ADVERTISEMENT

9 Élite group had some food before noon (1-4)

11 Woods may hold such sporting prize (5)

12 Property of theses (8)

ADVERTISEMENT

14 44 runs to the west twice: fancy! (4-4)

15 Glimpse, with psychic powers, yeti’s head (4)

18 Twee ‘antique’, golden, uncased (4)

ADVERTISEMENT

19 Primarily orotund, pronouncedly emotively rococo; alternatively, that involves Carmen? (8)

22 Most like Friar Tuck, squiffier than the rest (8)

23 Democrat you may know as Republican: capital! (5)

ADVERTISEMENT

25 Strips off, laying back … for slumber (5)

26 Puts at risk the final, causes fury (9)

27 Doors increasingly left open in winter? (6,8)

Down

1 Bay that’s included principally in Shipping forecasts—in the middle? (6)

2 Loudly punished faceless aficionado, suppressing resistance and getting bird (9,6)

3 Survives; leaves on horseback (5,3)

4 Monster, therefore recoiling! (4)

5 Hid rabid deerhounds (10)

6 Some extra umami gives you shock (6)

7 Makes destiny etc go awry, and bites the dust (5,1,6,3)

10 Leisurely walks? Brief moments – engrossing, on reflection, I’d be glad to! (6)

13 It comes out at night offering support to a hunter (6,4)

16 Detective’s addresses in the auditorium (6)

17 Protégée given to aunts announced preparation for hostilities (3,5)

20 Spot sharp implement taking some measure (6)

21 Historical periods ultimately come together (I’ll correct writer’s mistakes) (6)

24 Everyman had, at heart, dreary product of thought (4)

Solution no. 3329

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.