The Sunday Crossword no. 3329

Published - October 24, 2024 09:03 am IST

Across

1 Polish admirer, nude (4)

3 Straitened, distressed, but back in office (10)

9 Curses and rants, being heartless (4)

10 Way to wear swimwear in major thoroughfares (5,5)

12 So began my day, unpredictably: it’s a toss-up (8,4)

15 Portion of cinnabun, chai: nourishing – and free! (7)

16 Swiss multinational and Dutch cosied up (7)

17 Reckoned was plausible (5,2)

19 Initially Schubert and Liszt’s illustrious educator – renowned Italian! (7)

20 Everyman’s describing idiot husband – misguided satire – crazy scenes (4,8)

23 Character seen towards end of The French Lieutenant’s Woman? (10)

24 Irish musician in African country, needing no introduction (4)

25 Actor, waiting where Cluedo weapon concealed? (10)

26 Eats pilaf regularly – here? (4)

Down

1 Scuba – radar deployed – voracious fish! (10)

2 Taking LSD, greasy hippies – in the end, they’re in a cell (5,5)

4 Nobleman over there at crack of dawn? (5,2)

5 Buried in Parthenon, a gong, one with straight edges? (7)

6 At, sadly, a place of trade stocking American flipping fishy dish (12)

7 In the auditorium, drew amphibian (4)

8 Do be quiet – lolly? (4)

11 ‘Ho! Abruptly draw back, draw back!’ – one who entered tomb (6,6)

13 Plans suggested by erotic etchings (10)

14 To make greater numbers, is Swedish band touring a capital city? (5,5)

18 Deal – or collapse (4,3)

19 Was hacking, chesty daughter given treatment? (7)

21 Pasta sauce in uniform covered with bit of old cloth (4)

22 While using phone, removed central part of cable (4)

Solution no. 3328

Published - October 24, 2024 09:03 am IST

